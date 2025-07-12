New Delhi, The moment they heard that a building had collapsed in their area, several locals rushed to the site in Delhi's Welcome and hunkered down to clean the rubble with their hands in the hope of rescuing its occupants. Locals lift rubble for sign of breath at Welcome building collapse site

But the damage was already done.

Six people, including a two-year-old girl, died, when a four-storey building collapsed Saturday morning in the city's northeast.

Matloob, 50, his wife Rabia, 46, and two sons Javed, 23, and Abdulla, 15 died in the incident. Zubia, 27, and her two-year-old daughter Fozia, also perished.

"We all were removing rubble before the police arrived," said a neighbour of Matloob, the owner of the house.

Volunteers and neighbours worked side by side, offering water and comforting the family members who were waiting for news of their loved ones.

"It was a family of ten," said Dilshaad Ahmed, a relative, said, hoping to rescue the remaining trapped. "We are just hoping for a miracle now."

The house, located deep inside a narrow lane surrounded by other small brick houses, collapsed around 7 am.

The building was home to the family that had lived there for several years. Matloob's sons worked in a dry-cleaning business, and the youngest was still in school. A relative recalled that a few months ago, a fire had broken out at their other house in Gautam Nagar.

"Their younger daughter's marriage gifts perished in that fire. They still managed to get her married. And now this," said Dilshaad.

Volunteers from the Gareeb Nawaz Relief Foundation, a welfare wing of Dawat-e-Islami India, were among the first to reach. "We have eight people helping to remove the debris. Others are on standby in case more help is needed. We are doing what we can," one volunteer said.

The younger daughter of the family, who was recently married, was seen wailing at the sight of the rubble. She kept calling out for her sister and two children.

Fatima, a local woman, said, "We remember to help each other when something horrible happens. That's when humanity shows up."

Locals said that while the building had strong pillars, the drainage system in the area was poor. Water from leaking sewage lines, tremors, and rain may have weakened the ground, they surmised.

"There are cracks in other buildings nearby now. People are scared to sleep inside their homes," said Alisha, standing close to the site.

Several electric wires snapped in the collapse, and a pole outside the lane fell due to the impact. After a brief power cut, the supply was restored by the authorities, she said.

Even as rescue teams continued their work, the crowd of helpers did not leave. Many stayed back, not knowing what else to do except be there.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.