New Delhi, A 20-year-old man and a teenage girl, who were in a relationship, allegedly hanged themselves at the girl's residence in Delhi's Najafgarh, an official said on Tuesday. Lovers found dead at girl's home in Delhi's Najafgarh; probe on

The incident took place on Sunday around 4 pm in the Nagli area of Dwarka's Najafgarh, he said.

According to a senior police officer, the man and the girl took the extreme step because their families disapproved of their relationship.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found that the fire department personnel had already broken open an iron gate, which was the only access to enter the room, inside which the man and the girl were found lying unconscious on the floor, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Singh, adding that the room was locked from inside.

The deceased, who lived in the same locality, were in a relationship which had previously led to tensions between their families, police sources said. The matter had reportedly reached legal proceedings but was later resolved by mutual consent, they added.

"There were no visible external injuries on either body. Initial findings by doctors suggest hanging as the cause of death, but we are awaiting the detailed post-mortem report," the officer said, adding that the bodies were handed over to the families after the examination.

Police have recorded statements of relatives of both the deceased, who have denied foul play. "The families said they have no suspicion of any wrongdoing," the officer said.

However, the man's family has alleged that he was lured to the girl's house and killed as part of a conspiracy. They said that he was threatened by the girl's uncle during previous arguments.

"The matter is being probed from all possible angles. The door was locked from inside, and there were no signs of forced entry or struggle in the room. Forensic analysis is also being carried out," the officer added.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events leading to their deaths.

