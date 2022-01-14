Makar Sankranti: Our kites will do the socialising, say kite flying groups

New Delhi

They may be just pieces of colourful papers strung on delicate wooden frames, but come Makar Sankranti and kites become the harbinger of joy. On the festive day, this year too, Delhi’s kite flying groups have plans to convene and mark the harvest festival, but only from their individual terraces. For a collective yet safe experience, and to exhibit their shared passion for kite flying, most of them will fly kites to stay upbeat during these tough times, but not in groups.

Terraces allow social distancing

“Many families around the Jama Masjid area, in Old Delhi, celebrate Makar Sankranti by taking to kite flying. For us kite groups, it’s a day of added joy as there are many more kites in the sky on this day,” says M Javed, president, Delhi Kite Flying Association, adding: “Since many homes and terraces are in close quarters in the Old Delhi area, people can see each other from the terraces and still remain socially distanced. We’re all planning to celebrate the day by flying kites on our terraces and not congregate in any one spot. It’s our duty to follow Covid rules, when we know the situation at hand.”

Competing in the festive spirit

Kaphil Ahmed, a member of Venus Kite Club, says, “We’re organising a competition on our individual terraces on Makar Sankranti. It’s a big date for us, and we will ensure that it’s celebrated that way, but without flouting Covid rules. Had the cases not increased yet again, we all would have surely got together in open fields, to fly kites. Many of those fields are closed at the moment. So we will start flying kites from around noon and conclude the competition with a special festive spread on our terrace itself. Some of us have also made arrangements for barbecue on the terrace. As the sun sets, it feels amazing to cook and have warm food after a good session of kite flying.”

Bonfire, music at dusk

“There are many people in old Delhi who have their roots in Gujarat and Rajasthan, where Makar Sankranti is a super popular festival,” says Naeem Khan, founder of Paragon Kite Club, adding, “Among those families, and others too, will also get on the terraces where children will be taught how to fly kites, snacks shall be served, and come evening and loud music and bonfire will be set up, too. We, as a club, are also planning a kite-flying competition on our terrace. Earlier we used to send each other snacks and tea or coffee during this competition, but that might not happen this time, due to the Covid scare. But we’ll let our kites do the socialising without remaining distant!”

