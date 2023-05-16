Man stabs family to death, dies by suicide in east Delhi

A 43-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife and daughter to death and left his son severely injured at their house in east Delhi’s Shahdara on Tuesday, police said, and added that the attacker died by suicide before a police team reached the house in Jyoti Colony. A man in east Delhi’s Shahdara stabbed to death his wife and six-year-old daughter before dying by suicide. His 13-year-old son survived the attack, and is getting treatment at a hospital, police said. (HT Photo)

Officers aware of the case details said a colleague of the man informed the police about the murders at 12.04pm. They said the motive behind the crime was yet to ascertained.

“Prima facie, it is a case of murder and attempt to murder by the man who later died by suicide. Further investigation is underway,” said Rohit Meena, deputy commissioner of police, Shahdara.

The woman was 43 years old, and their daughter was 6. The couple’s 13-year-old son, who also received stab wounds, was taken to hospital where he was under treatment, they said.

The man worked at a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation depot as a maintenance supervisor. He did not report to work on Tuesday. Police said a colleague called him to know about his whereabouts when he broke down and told him that he had killed his family. The colleague informed the Police Control Room after which a local police team was sent to the spot.

Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, DMRC, said, “It is a police case and we would not like to comment on the incident as such. However, any assistance or information needed by the authorities would be provided by us.”

A team of forensics had also been called to the spot, police officers said.