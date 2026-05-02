New Delhi, Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly duping a Delhi resident of ₹2 lakh on the pretext of selling a second-hand car online, an official said on Saturday.

Man arrested for duping Delhi resident of ₹ 2 lakh in online car sale fraud

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The accused, identified as Aman Sethi, a resident of Shiv Puri Extension in east Delhi, allegedly impersonated an employee of a reputed online car sale platform to gain the victim's trust, the police said.

The case came to light after a complaint was lodged by Harish, a resident of Trilokpuri, following which an FIR was registered on April 16 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita . Sethi was arrested on Friday.

According to the complainant, the accused contacted the victim and offered to sell a second-hand car. He allegedly convinced him to transfer ₹2 lakh as booking and processing charges.

After receiving the money, the accused neither delivered the vehicle nor refunded the amount and stopped responding to calls.

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{{^usCountry}} A police team conducted a detailed financial and technical investigation and traced the money trail to a bank account in the accused's name. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A police team conducted a detailed financial and technical investigation and traced the money trail to a bank account in the accused's name. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Analysis of KYC details, account activity and digital footprints helped identify the suspect," a senior police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Analysis of KYC details, account activity and digital footprints helped identify the suspect," a senior police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The police said the accused had vacated his known address and was evading arrest, but was eventually tracked down through technical surveillance and local intelligence after multiple raids in Delhi-NCR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police said the accused had vacated his known address and was evading arrest, but was eventually tracked down through technical surveillance and local intelligence after multiple raids in Delhi-NCR. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During interrogation, Sethi allegedly tried to mislead investigators but was confronted with evidence and subsequently arrested. Further probe revealed his involvement in a similar cheating case registered at the Krishna Nagar police station, indicating a pattern of such offences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During interrogation, Sethi allegedly tried to mislead investigators but was confronted with evidence and subsequently arrested. Further probe revealed his involvement in a similar cheating case registered at the Krishna Nagar police station, indicating a pattern of such offences. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The police said the accused targeted people searching for second-hand cars online by posing as an employee of vehicle sale platforms, sharing photographs and details of vehicles, and demanding advance payments in personal bank accounts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police said the accused targeted people searching for second-hand cars online by posing as an employee of vehicle sale platforms, sharing photographs and details of vehicles, and demanding advance payments in personal bank accounts. {{/usCountry}}

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Two debit cards, two mobile phones and SIM cards allegedly used in the offence have been recovered from his possession, the police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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