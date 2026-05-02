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Man arrested for duping Delhi resident of 2 lakh in online car sale fraud

Man arrested for duping Delhi resident of ₹2 lakh in online car sale fraud

Published on: May 02, 2026 02:59 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly duping a Delhi resident of 2 lakh on the pretext of selling a second-hand car online, an official said on Saturday.

Man arrested for duping Delhi resident of 2 lakh in online car sale fraud

The accused, identified as Aman Sethi, a resident of Shiv Puri Extension in east Delhi, allegedly impersonated an employee of a reputed online car sale platform to gain the victim's trust, the police said.

The case came to light after a complaint was lodged by Harish, a resident of Trilokpuri, following which an FIR was registered on April 16 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita . Sethi was arrested on Friday.

According to the complainant, the accused contacted the victim and offered to sell a second-hand car. He allegedly convinced him to transfer 2 lakh as booking and processing charges.

After receiving the money, the accused neither delivered the vehicle nor refunded the amount and stopped responding to calls.

Two debit cards, two mobile phones and SIM cards allegedly used in the offence have been recovered from his possession, the police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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