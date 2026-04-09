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Man chased, brutally stabbed inside public toilet in northwest Delhi; one arrested; juvenile held

Man chased, brutally stabbed inside public toilet in northwest Delhi; one arrested; juvenile held

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 06:53 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, An alleged road rage incident took a fatal turn when a 27-year-old factory worker was chased down by assailants and stabbed multiple times inside a public toilet in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

Man chased, brutally stabbed inside public toilet in northwest Delhi; one arrested; juvenile held

According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday night, when witnesses saw the victim, Santosh Kumar, running into a public toilet in a desperate bid to save his life, with his attackers hot on his heels.

"A PCR call was received at 6:23 pm on April 8 regarding a man being stabbed inside the compound of a Sulabh Sauchalaya located at the fish market in Wazirpur Industrial Area," a senior police officer said.

A police team rushed to the spot and found the victim lying in a pool of blood inside the toilet premises. The victim, originally from Nepal, was residing in Macchi Market area, the official said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the incident stemmed from an altercation between the victim and a motorcycle rider. The verbal spat soon escalated into a physical scuffle, during which the accused, along with an associate, allegedly attacked Santosh with a knife.

Police said the motorcycle used by the accused, which they had abandoned while fleeing after the attack, was recovered near the crime scene.

Family members and acquaintances of the deceased expressed shock over the killing. Santosh's uncle, who reached the spot after being informed, recounted the scene.

"When I came here, I saw him lying on the floor, dead. I noticed that he had been stabbed twice. I am not aware of what exactly happened. He was just 27 years old and used to work in a steel company with me. I don't know how many people were involved in the attack. We are from Nepal, and I have been working here for 15 years. I think he was stabbed outside and later came inside the toilet to save himself. There was a bike outside which I think belonged to the attackers," he said.

Police said the motive behind the crime appears to be road rage a sudden and heated altercation on the road that spiralled into a violent assault resulting in the victim's death.

Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend any other persons involved in the attack. Police teams are analysing CCTV footage from the surrounding area and examining local witnesses to piece together the sequence of events.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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