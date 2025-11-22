Man found with throat slit; kin of woman he harassed held for murder

Days after a 32-year-old man was killed and his body dumped in a ground near the railway line in Kirti Nagar, the Delhi Police have arrested family members of the woman he was allegedly harassing. The police probe revealed that a fight broke out between the deceased and the woman when he started misbehaving with her. (Representational image)

Police said the deceased, a 32-year-old man, had been harassing his woman friend for months by sending her abusive messages and threatening her with private videos. The woman reportedly complained to her family, following which they allegedly planned his murder, officers said.

Police on Friday said the woman’s 56-year-old father and her nephew have been arrested. Her brother, who is the main accused, is absconding.

On Monday, the man’s body was found in bushes near the railway track after locals alerted police. A deep wound was found on his neck, and investigators initially suspected robbery because his phone and other belongings were missing. No CCTV cameras had captured the incident, police said.

During the investigation, however, police found that the man was last seen with two men — the woman’s father and nephew. “The duo had been seen around the victim’s house a few days earlier. We detained the nephew, who revealed that the woman’s father and brother had asked him to help commit the murder,” an officer said.

DCP (west) Darade Sharad Bhaskar said, “Our probe revealed that a fight broke out between the deceased and the woman when he started misbehaving with her. He sent her abusive texts and later threatened to leak her videos. The woman and her family warned him, but he continued harassing her. The family then planned to kill him. We found that the woman’s brother was called to Delhi on November 14 and stayed with his cousin. They first went to the victim’s house on Sunday but abandoned the plan when they saw CCTV cameras there.”

Investigators said the accused then lured the man to a spot near the railway line on the pretext of drinking together and resolving their issues. “After consuming alcohol, they overpowered him and slit his neck with a paper cutter. The brother has since left Delhi, and raids are underway to arrest him,” the DCP added.