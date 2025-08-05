Delhi Police arrested a 60-year-old man from Lucknow on Saturdayfor allegedly killing his wife in north Delhi’s Jahangirpuri over two decades ago, police said, adding that he disguised himself as a daily wager with a different identity to evade arrest all these years. Man held for wife’s murder two decades ago

According to police officers involved in the matter, Veerpal (single name)alias Maijuis from Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad and currently lives in Lucknow with his third wife and three daughters.

Recalling the horrific crime, police said Veerpal and his brother Suresh Singhhad killed Veerpal’s wife on September 22, 2004 and also attacked his 10-year-old son. Officers said a call was made to Jahangirpuri police station, informing that a tenant had vacated his room in haste, and a dead body has been found in his cramped rented room.

On reaching the spot, police said they found a woman lying dead, her mouth stuffed with a cloth, and blood all around. Her injured son, who was sitting beside the body, explained the crime to the police on spot. He named Veerpal and Suresh for the murder.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Aditya Gautam said the deceased was Veerpal’s second wife, whom he had married after deserting his first family in Uttar Pradesh.

“The motive appeared to be a domestic tension. While Suresh was arrested, tried, and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2007, Veerpal slipped through the cracks. The court declared him a proclaimed offender in January 2005. Then, he simply disappeared,” Gautam said.

New identity

Following the escape from the crime, Veerpal returned briefly to his native village in Farrukhabad, disposed of his ancestral property, and cut off all links to his past.

“From there, he shifted base to Bakshi Ka Talab in Lucknow, a distant town in the city, to evade suspicion. Under a new identity—Vijay, son of Ramdayal—he managed a living as a labourer. He remarried for the third time and raised a new family. To neighbours, he was a quiet man, hardworking, and occasionally ill-tempered,” the DCP said.

Police also said there were no criminal records or digital footprint to help in identifying him in the 21 years.

The long trail

The case was later dumped as there were no clues of the accused. The breakthrough came earlier this year, when the Delhi Police crime branch reopened the file.

Inspector Vivek Malik, who was leading the investigating team, said the task was daunting with no signs of the man’s existence. “What followed was months of ground-level work and technical surveillance. Gradually, a tip-off in a village, an old photo matched to a newer one, property transactions hinting at a hurried departure were signs we finally grabbed,” Malik said.

DCP Gautam said Veerpal was then arrested from his Lucknow home and confessed to the crime.