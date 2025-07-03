Man held from Haridwar for Bawana murder in Delhi

New Delhi Dahiya’s burnt body was found around 7.30am behind a school on Sunday. (Representative photo)

The Delhi Police arrested a 27-year-old man from Haridwar in Uttarakhand on Tuesday night for allegedly strangling a 20-year-old man and dumping his charred body near the Narela-Bawana flyover, officers said on Wednesday.

They said the victim, Kapil Dahiya, allegedly issued death threats to his neighbour, Sumit Kumar, the accused, due to a past rivalry. Kumar roped in two friends and killed Dahiya, police said.

“Kumar has alleged he was scared that Dahiya would attack him or his brother over an old fight. He called Dahiya on Saturday night on the pretext of ending the fight. He called his two friends; the men committed the murder on a field near Narela-Bawana flyover and tried to burn the body but fled after some time as they suspected that the locals had spotted them,” deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Hareshwar Swami said.

Dahiya’s burnt body was found around 7.30am behind a school on Sunday. His Royal Enfield bike was recovered about 150 metres away from the body. DCP Swami said that they zeroed in on the accused as the victim was last seen with Kumar and two others.

“The crime and forensic science labs were also called to the scene, where key clues, including the condition of the body and signs of an attempted cover-up, were recorded,” Swami said.

Police said they traced Kumar to Uttarakhand and sent teams, who arrested Kumar from Haridwar. Police said they also recovered Kumar’s mobile phone and the clothes he wore during the crime. The two other accused have also been identified, and raids are being conducted to arrest them.