Man held from Rajasthan for harassing DU professor over phone

A man who worked at a water treatment plant in Jodhpur was arrested by the Delhi Police on Wednesday for allegedly harassing a Delhi University professor over video calls. The police identified him as Dharampal Rai (36), a resident of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh.

Police are questioning Rai to probe his involvement in other cases of a similar nature.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, deputy commissioner of police (north), said, “A woman professor of DU had filed a complaint about an unknown person harassing her over WhatsApp by sending her lewd videos. We received her complaint on January 29 and immediately filed a case.”

The details of the caller led the police team to a RO water treatment plant in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. “After technical surveillance, our team traced the caller, Dharampal Rai to this RO (reverse osmosis) water treatment plant, which was set up on an agricultural field in Salawas village. We also recovered the phone from his possession,” Kalsi said.

Rai allegedly admitted to his role and told police that he found the DU professor’s contact number after randomly searching on Facebook, and then started sending her lewd messages.

“He worked as an operator at the RO plant. We are questioning him to see if was involved in other similar cases,” Kalsi said.