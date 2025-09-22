Man killed, friend injured by group in Narela

A 27-year-old man was stabbed to death, while his friend was injured, by a group during a fight over work in outer Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area on Saturday night, police said on Sunday, adding, one of the accused, a 16-year-old, has been apprehended. The victim’s family was called and his body was sent for post-mortem examination.

A clash broke out between two groups of local labourers over who would take on which work. Police said the groups, living in the Narela neighbourhood, had been clashing over work in the area for sometime.

Around 9pm, another clash erupted near JJ colony in Bawana. Police said, during the fight, the rival group attacked the victims with a knife.

The deceased, identified as Mohammed Raja (27), was stabbed multiple times in the waist and head. His friend, Mohammed Akbar (23), was also stabbed in the abdomen.

DCP (Outer-north) Hareshwar Swami said, “We received a call about the fight. Raja, who had sustained multiple stab injuries, was rushed to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Another injured, Akbar was also hospitalised. The local staff rushed to the spot, hospital and area”

Police said the scene was inspected by the crime team. Meanwhile, Raja’s family was called and his body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Later, Akbar gave a statement and a case was lodged on Sunday on charges of murder and attempted murder. Police said, during investigation, they found that around five persons were involved in the incident.

“Several accused persons have been identified. Local CCTV footage and witnesses are being examined to reconstruct the sequence of events and determine the exact role of each accused. We have apprehended one of the accused. Several teams are actively tracing and pursuing the absconding accused” the DCP added.