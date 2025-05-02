Man killed in hit-and-run outside five-star hotel on Delhi’s Ring Road

NEW DELHI Police said they found the victim’s Aadhaar card at the site of the incident, following which they contacted his family and handed over his body. (Representative photo)

A 34-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run incident outside a five-star hotel at Bhikaji Cama Place on the Ring Road when he was crossing the road on Saturday night, police said, adding that the accused, a property dealer based in west Delhi, was arrested on Wednesday.

Police said the victim, Mulu of Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, worked as a supervisor for a company in Gurugram. He was visiting an acquaintance in Sarojini Nagar and was crossing the road outside the Hyatt Regency hotel around 10pm, when an unidentified vehicle ran him over, and passersby called the control room. The accused was later identified as Rajesh Mehta, a Paschim Vihar resident.

The victim was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was declared dead, deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Surendra Chaudhary said. A case on charges of causing death by negligence and rash driving was registered at RK Puram police station and an investigation was taken up.

Police said they found the victim’s Aadhaar card at the site of the incident, following which they contacted his family and handed over his body. By scanning footage of CCTV cameras in the vicinity, police narrowed the accused down by questioning drivers of around 20 vehicles that passed through the spot. One of the drivers had witnessed the accident and told police the accused was in a white car.

“Based on this lead, all white vehicles passing during the relevant time frame were scanned and subsequently, a car with a fresh dent on the driver’s side was tracked through CCTV footages from Ring Road to Africa Avenue Marg, going all the way till Shiv Vihar colony in Paschim Vihar,” an investigator said.

Inquiries revealed that the car, a Hyundai Alcazar, belonged to Mehta, a property dealer in Shiv Vihar. He was arrested from his residence and his vehicle was seized. He told police he was headed to Green Park when the incident took place and he fled the spot due to fear of action.