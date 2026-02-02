New Delhi, A man was reportedly killed with a rod in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area on Monday afternoon, with police suspecting prior enmity between the victim and the accused, an official said. Man murdered in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri, police suspects prior enmity

The police have registered a case and identified the accused, they said, adding that the investigation is on to apprehend them.

Police received a PCR call regarding a quarrel at around 3.45 pm, following which a team rushed to Tughlakabad village, they said.

"Upon reaching the spot, the staff found the bloodied body of a man lying at the entrance of a room," a senior police officer said.

The crime team inspected the scene and collected forensic evidence. The body was later sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, police said.

The deceased, Himanshu Kumar Chauhan alias Anshu, aged between 20 and 25, a resident of Tughlakabad village, was originally from Etah district in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

He had earlier worked in housekeeping at an installation in Okhla Phase I but had been unemployed for the past three months, they added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and the accused were known to each other, and the murder is suspected to have stemmed from prior enmity, police said.

Chauhan was allegedly attacked with a rod, with injuries reported on his head and neck, an officer said.

Neighbours said they came to know about the incident hours after it occurred.

"I went on duty around 10 or 11 in the morning. I found out about the incident when I returned to the room at around 6 pm," Akhilesh Kumar, who lives nearby, told PTI.

Another neighbour, Randhir Kumar, said he learnt about the murder in the afternoon.

"I got to know around 3.30 pm that there was a murder next door," he said.

"We work night shifts and were sleeping, so we didn't hear any noise. When I woke up, I saw a crowd gathered," he added.

Only one tenant lived in the house, and the locals did not recognise the victim, he added.

Police have identified the accused, and efforts are underway to apprehend them, they said.

A case is being registered, and further investigation is in progress, they added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.