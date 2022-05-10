Man rapes woman nearly 17 yrs after throwing acid on her
- “A three-member team went to Bengaluru and arrested him last week, after camping there for three days. He has been brought back to Delhi,” added the DCP.
A 43-year-old man, who was jailed for seven years for attacking a woman with acid in Kanpur 17 years ago, was arrested from Bengaluru by Delhi’s outer district police for allegedly raping the woman at her Delhi home in December 2021, police said on Monday.
Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma said that the woman filed a complaint on March 21 this year, alleging that her brother-in-law raped her at her home on December 13 last year after threatening to attack her husband and children with acid. He also videographed the crime and threatened to release it on social media.
During the investigation, DCP Sharma said, police learnt that the man had thrown acid on the woman in Kanpur in 2005. He was convicted for seven years in the case. After completing his sentence, he was released from jail and managed to track the woman to Delhi by asking his acquaintances in Kanpur.
Police said that after raping the woman, the man went on the run. The woman, scared of the man’s threats, only managed to file a complaint three months after the fact, police said, adding they registered a case of rape and criminal intimidation under Indian Penal Code’s sections 376 and 506 on March 21. A special staff team was tasked to locate and nab him.
The team raided his hideouts in Delhi and also went to Kanpur, but could not find him as he had switched off his cellphone. Investigators electronically surveilled him and finally located him in Bengaluru.
A senior police officer said they will approach the Kanpur Police for details about the acid attack, and when exactly the man was convicted in the case and released from jail.
“We are also trying to ascertain if he was involved in other crimes before or after the acid attack,” said the officer.
Ludhiana | 22-year-old ends life; suspected his girlfriend of ‘cheating’
A 22-year-old man ended his life at his residence in Chhawni Mohalla, allegedly over suspicion that his girlfriend was cheating on him. A case of abetment to suicide has been registered against the duo on the complaint of the victim's father. The complainant said that his son works as a salesman in a shop and was in a relationship with a woman. The victim's father also said the accused were threatening his son over phone.
AAP makes Durgesh Pathak in-charge for Rajinder Nagar bypoll
Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak was on Monday appointed the election in-charge of Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency, where the party is gearing up for the by-election. The seat was vacated after its then MLA Raghav Chadha was nominated to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. The AAP's Delhi convener Gopal Rai on Monday held a party workers' conference and kicked off its poll plans.
Ludhiana | 2 dead, 4 hurt as two cars collide near Machhiwara
Two persons died while four others, including a 10-year-old boy, suffered injuries in a head-on collision between two cars on Pawat Canal bridge near Machhiwara on Monday morning. The victims have been identified as Pritam Kaur, 65, of Dhandhe village and Milan Sehgal of Guru Nanak Nagar Bhamian road, Ludhiana. The injured are Gurnoor Singh, 10, Hargunpreet Singh of Bondli village, Baljit Kaur and Manish, 36, of 33 Futta road of Ludhiana.
BJP’s Tajinder Bagga moves Delhi court; wants phone returned, security
Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, on Monday moved two separate applications before a Delhi court, seeking directions to the Delhi Police “for the extension and enhancement” of his security and for “releasing his and his father's cellphones”.
Labourer bludgeons roommate to death after spat in Ludhiana
A 27-year-old labourer allegedly bludgeoned Haseen's roommate to death under the influence of liquor, in Dhandhari on late Sunday night. The accused, identified as Haseen, 27, later took the victim, Dilshad, 42, to the hospital in a three-wheeler and fled after the latter was declared dead. “As Dilshad started bleeding, Haseen arranged a three-wheeler and took him to the civil hospital,” said Sahnewal station house officer, inspector Pawan Kumar.
