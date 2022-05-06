Man sets self, friend on fire after row over ‘mangalsutra’

A 38-year-old man died of severe burn injuries on Thursday while his 38-year-old woman friend is battling for life in a government hospital, police said, adding that the man set them both ablaze in northeast Delhi’s Mandoli near Harsh Vihar on Wednesday.

According to police, the woman suffered 96% burns, and doctors said her condition remains critical.

Police said that the two were in a relationship for the past decade despite being married to other people. They said the man was upset after an altercation with the woman, who stopped talking to him after he presented his wife with a gold mangalsutra.

“Prime facie it appears to be a crime of passion,” said a police officer.

Initially, a case of attempt to murder under IPC section 307 was registered against the man. “The case will be converted into murder if the woman dies,” the officer added.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that on Wednesday, a passerby called the Harsh Vihar police station to inform them that a couple had set themselves on fire near a school in Mandoli. A police team reached there, found a severely injured man and a woman, and rushed them to GTB hospital.

The woman told police that the man’s wife learnt about their relationship recently. “To make his wife happy, he gifted her a gold mangalsutra. His friend got angry at that and stopped talking to him,” the officer said.

On May 4, the man persuaded the friend to meet him at his house but they began fighting again. “The woman walked out of his house but the man followed her with a can of petrol, poured it over them and set them on fire,” the officer said.

