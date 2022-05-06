Man sets self, friend on fire after row over ‘mangalsutra’
A 38-year-old man died of severe burn injuries on Thursday while his 38-year-old woman friend is battling for life in a government hospital, police said, adding that the man set them both ablaze in northeast Delhi’s Mandoli near Harsh Vihar on Wednesday.
According to police, the woman suffered 96% burns, and doctors said her condition remains critical.
Police said that the two were in a relationship for the past decade despite being married to other people. They said the man was upset after an altercation with the woman, who stopped talking to him after he presented his wife with a gold mangalsutra.
“Prime facie it appears to be a crime of passion,” said a police officer.
Initially, a case of attempt to murder under IPC section 307 was registered against the man. “The case will be converted into murder if the woman dies,” the officer added.
Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that on Wednesday, a passerby called the Harsh Vihar police station to inform them that a couple had set themselves on fire near a school in Mandoli. A police team reached there, found a severely injured man and a woman, and rushed them to GTB hospital.
The woman told police that the man’s wife learnt about their relationship recently. “To make his wife happy, he gifted her a gold mangalsutra. His friend got angry at that and stopped talking to him,” the officer said.
On May 4, the man persuaded the friend to meet him at his house but they began fighting again. “The woman walked out of his house but the man followed her with a can of petrol, poured it over them and set them on fire,” the officer said.
From Oct 1, power subsidy in Delhi for consumers who opt in: CM Kejriwal
From October 1, the power subsidy offered by the Aam Aadmi Party government will not automatically apply on the electricity bills of eligible Delhi consumers but for those who specifically opt for the scheme, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday. Kejriwal said the move would ensure that the scheme benefitted the people who needed it. Kejriwal added the decision, taken in a Cabinet meeting on Thursday, was based on suggestions from residents.
No Shaheen Bagh demolitions after Delhi Police reject staff request
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation could not implement an anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh on Thursday after Delhi Police denied their request to provide personnel for the demolitions, citing the sensitive law-and-order situation in the area. They previously denied permissions for drives in Jasola on April 28 and Okhla on April 29. In a letter to the SDMC central zone, the Delhi Police asked that the demolitions planned between May 5 and 8 be postponed.
Centre, AAP at loggerheads over temple demolition notice claims
Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday slammed Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi for “spreading lies” and “building a fake narrative” that the Centre and its agencies are on the verge of “bulldozing temples” in the Capital -- a charge she refuted while asking the Bharatiya Janata Party to “at least leave the temples out of this hooliganism, extortion, and bulldozer politics”.
Five persons die in twin Himachal mishaps
Five persons were killed in two accidents that took place in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours, police said on Thursday. Four persons had died when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a 150-metre-deep gorge at Chhupadi village in Rohru subdivision of Shimla district late on Wednesday night. Rohru deputy superintendent of police Chaman Kumar said the victims were returning home after attending a marriage function.
Justice Satyen Vaidya sworn in as permanent judge of HP high court
Justice Satyen Vaidya was sworn in as the permanent judge of the Himachal Pradesh high court in a ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Shimla on Thursday. He was administered the oath of office by HP governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in the presence of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and chief justice of Himachal Pradesh high court Mohammad Rafiq. Justice Vaidya was born on December 22,1963, in Mandi.
