Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man shot at by bouncers after argument at nightclub spills over to east Delhi

PTI |
May 15, 2025 07:47 PM IST

Man shot at by bouncers after argument at nightclub spills over to east Delhi

Nw Delhi, A 24-year-old man was shot at by two men working as bouncers following an argument at a nightclub in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi, which spilled over to Ghazipur in east Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Man shot at by bouncers after argument at nightclub spills over to east Delhi
Man shot at by bouncers after argument at nightclub spills over to east Delhi

Police arrested the accused – Prince Hoon and Praveen Dedha – from Ghazipur village in east Delhi as they were trying to flee the city, DCP Abhishek Dhania said.

Preet Kasana, the victim, sustained a gunshot wound, and his condition is stable now, the officer said.

During interrogation, Prince claimed that Lalit Kumar, who was with Kasana, was previously barred from entering the club. Kumar reportedly made repeated abusive calls that escalated tensions, Prince told police.

When police reached the spot after receiving a PCR call at 4.05 am on Thursday, they found Kasana with a gunshot wound in his lower abdomen and a head injury.

“He was rushed to the Metro Hospital in Sector 11, Noida, where he is undergoing treatment at an ICU. His condition is stated to be stable,” the DCP said.

“The incident was preceded by the victim's birthday party. After the party, Kasana and Kumar went to the nightclub at a mall in Kaushambi with their friends, where they got into an argument with Prince,” the officer said.

Though the group left the club after the altercation, the dispute continued over phone calls.

Later, Kasana, Kumar and their friends stopped near a CNG pump in Ghazipur to “settle the matter”, where Prince arrived with his aides in multiple vehicles, the DCP said.

The group allegedly attacked Kasana and Kumar with rods and sticks before Prince fired at Preet and fled the spot, he said.

"Police registered a case based on a complaint filed by Kumar. Three teams were formed to trace the accused, which arrested Prince and Praveen,” the DCP said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Man shot at by bouncers after argument at nightclub spills over to east Delhi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On