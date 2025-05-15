Menu Explore
Man shot dead near Chhatarpur metro station in Delhi

PTI |
May 15, 2025 09:35 PM IST

Man shot dead near Chhatarpur metro station in Delhi

New Delhi, A 24-year-old man was shot dead in broad daylight on Thursday near Chhatarpur Metro Station by two motorcycle borne men over old enmity, police said.

Man shot dead near Chhatarpur metro station in Delhi
Man shot dead near Chhatarpur metro station in Delhi

The deceased, identified as Arun Lohia, was travelling in his SUV with his father when the incident took place around 1 pm near CDR Chowk, police said.

According to police, Arun Lohia and his father, Ramveer Lohia, were returning from a court hearing in an attempt to murder case, registered against Arun. They were in their SUV, a black scorpio car, when two men on a motorcycle asked them to stop.

"They then approached the driver's side window and opened fire at Arun," Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Chauhan in a statement said.

Sources in the police said, "The accused pointed two guns towards Arun and started firing on him. His father Rambir Lohia came out of the vehicle and even tried to stop the assailants, but they fled."

Police sources said that at least 10 rounds were fired at Arun. He was profusely bleeding when an inspector of the Delhi Traffic Police rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

During investigation, the police found that the attack was due to an old enmity. The case registered against Arun involved a property dispute.

The accused and the victim were of the same village and Arun had opened fire on one of the accused last year, a police source said.

After the attack, the entire area was cordoned off and multiple police teams rushed to the spot.

They have procured the CCTV footage of the entire incident. The incident has created panic among the onlookers and commuters.

"I heard that firing has happened close to my shop. I came running and I got to know that a man was shot by few people on a motorcycle who fled from the scene after firing. Although panic was struck in the area due to the firing, I fully believe that police will nab them. The victim was in a black colour car," said an eye-witness.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Cities / Delhi / Man shot dead near Chhatarpur metro station in Delhi
