Monday, May 12, 2025
Man stabbed to death during robbery attempt in Delhi's Bawana

PTI |
May 12, 2025 03:32 PM IST

Man stabbed to death during robbery attempt in Delhi's Bawana

New Delhi, A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death during a suspected robbery attempt in the outer north Delhi's Bawana area, an official said on Monday.

Man stabbed to death during robbery attempt in Delhi's Bawana
Man stabbed to death during robbery attempt in Delhi's Bawana

The incident took place late Sunday night when the victim, identified as Mustafa, a resident of JJ Colony in Bawana, was returning home from work along with his colleague, Noor Alam, he said.

"Information regarding Mustafa's admission to Maharishi Valmiki Hospital with a stab injury was received at Bawana police station on Sunday night. The police reached the hospital but they were informed that the injured had been referred to Dr BSA Hospital due to the severity of his condition," a senior police officer said.

Mustafa died during treatment and the cause of death was noted as a stab wound. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

During the initial inquiry, Noor Alam informed police that the duo had finished work at Sector-3, Bawana, and were walking home when they were intercepted by five unidentified men near N-18 in the DSIIDC Bawana area.

"The assailants attempted to rob them. When Mustafa resisted, one of the suspects stabbed him. Noor Alam, with the help of local residents, managed to transport him to the hospital," the officer said.

Initially believed to be a targeted attack, police now suspect robbery as the motive. No belongings were taken, but Mustafa's resistance during the attempted robbery may have triggered the fatal assault, officials said.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Bawana Police Station, and teams have been formed to identify and apprehend the accused.

CCTV footage from nearby locations is being reviewed, and local informers are being activated, he added. Further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / Cities / Delhi / Man stabbed to death during robbery attempt in Delhi's Bawana
