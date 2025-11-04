Man suffocates to death after being accidentally locked inside parked car

A 28-year-old man suffocated to death inside a parked car belonging to a senior section engineer of the Railways after being accidentally locked inside, Delhi Police said on Monday. The body was recovered from the vehicle on the evening of October 31, after the man, identified as Md Javed, had been trapped for nearly three hours. An autopsy conducted at GTB Hospital confirmed that Javed died of asphyxiation. (Representational image)

Police said Javed, a mason, was found dead inside the car parked in a railway yard. His clothes and bag were found nearby. CCTV footage showed that around 10.50am, the officer parked his car and left without locking it. About half an hour later, Javed was seen opening the trunk of the vehicle before getting inside and falling asleep.

“Around 1.50pm, the officer sent a staffer to fetch his lunch box from the car. The staffer unlocked the vehicle, picked up the bag from the front seat, and locked it again using the central locking system, apparently unaware that Javed was sleeping inside,” said a police officer.

Footage showed Javed waking up and struggling to open the doors between 1.54pm and 3.13pm. “After that, there was no movement inside the vehicle. Around 5.30pm, when the car’s owner returned and opened the door, he found Javed lying motionless on the rear seat,” the officer added.

A memo was sent to the GRP Anand Vihar police station. Javed’s identity was established through his Aadhaar card and mobile phone found at the spot. The crime team examined the car and collected forensic evidence, including CCTV footage.

An autopsy conducted at GTB Hospital confirmed that Javed died of asphyxiation. Police said proceedings have been initiated under Section 194(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).