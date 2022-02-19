Man they call terrorist has built 12K+ classrooms: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday tore into the opposition over their allegations that he had links with separatist outfits, saying the man they call a “terrorist” is fulfilling the dreams of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Kejriwal, who is also the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was speaking after inaugurating 12,430 new classrooms in the national capital.

“All these corrupt leaders are calling me a terrorist. The man these corrupt leaders call a terrorist, has built 12,430 smart classrooms today. Children of a government official, a judge and a rickshaw puller will share the same desk here and get the best education. Their terrorist is fulfilling the dreams of Babasaheb and Bhagat Singh. These politicians can continue to call me a terrorist, and I will continue giving them sleepless nights by building world-class schools and hospitals for the poor,” said Kejriwal, while addressing the audience at Rajkiya Kanya Vidyalaya in Rajokri. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, PWD Minister Satyendar Jain and other officials also attended the inauguration ceremony.

“Politicians fear good schools the most because if people get access to good education, the politicians will stop getting votes in the name of caste, creed and religion. Students of Delhi government schools will become true patriots who will vote only for development,” the Delhi chief minister said.

A controversy erupted after former AAP leader and poet Kumar Vishwas told a news agency that, ”One day he (Arvind Kejriwal) told me that he would either become the chief minister (of Punjab) or the first Prime Minister of an independent nation (Khalistan).” Following Vishwas’ remarks, Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi wrote a letter to the Union home ministry claiming that the AAP had links with Sikhs for Justice, a banned organisation, and sought a probe into the allegations levelled by the poet.

In response to Channi’s letter, Union home minister Amit Shah wrote to the Punjab government that he has taken a serious view of the allegations against AAP.

Before inaugurating the classrooms, the chief minister tweeted, “All corrupt leaders of the country have ganged up against us. Today, we are going to give them a fitting reply by opening 12,430 state of the art classrooms in Delhi schools. The country is not going to bow down before these corrupt people any more. The country has decided to choose progress. The dreams of Babasaheb and Bhagat Singh will be realised now.”

Earlier on Thursday, the AAP hit out at Vishwas and the Congress. AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha said, “Kumar Vishwas issued a fake video and said that Arvind Kejriwal is a terrorist. Just minutes later, Congress did a press conference and called Kejriwal is a terrorist. After Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did the same thing.”

“I would like to tell these dishonest forces that the people of Punjab will not get entangled in this propaganda. People of Punjab know that the dishonest forces just want to conspire to stop an honest Arvind Kejriwal and AAP,” Chadha, who is party’s incharge for Punjab, said.

Addressing the gathering on Saturday, Kejriwal added that the Delhi government built 20,000 classrooms in the last seven years whereas no other state government had been able to match the figure during the same period. He shared that while the government had aimed to create 11,000 classrooms in three years, it has built 12,430 classrooms.

“The completion of this goal within merely three years is in itself exemplary for the way things function in our country. We have witnessed electoral gimmicks where foundations for schools and hospitals are laid every season, but actual results are not seen – the actual construction never takes place. But under the Delhi government, we have built these classrooms way ahead of the election season,” he added.

The new classrooms inaugurated on Saturday are equipped with designer desks in classrooms, state-of-the-art laboratories, libraries, staff rooms with modern facilities, multipurpose halls for events and provisions of lifts/ramps for people with disability.

While outlining the steps taken by the Delhi government in the past seven years, Kejriwal regretted that Babasaheb Ambedkar’s dream of education for all has remained unfulfilled. The chief minister said while children from poor and Dalit families were being denied access to quality education elsewhere, the Delhi government was working towards realising Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh’s dream. “I am more than happy that even though it comes after 75 years of independence, this dream of Babasaheb is being realised in Delhi at least,” he said.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said the government has delivered on its promises with honest intent. Sisodia said that Delhi had the world’s most modern classrooms with government schools surpassing even private schools. “When we laid the foundation stone for this project, our officers had planned for 11,000 classrooms. We ended up building 12,430 classrooms. This is what happens when you have an honest intent and commitment for development,” said Sisodia.

He said that until 2015, teachers in Delhi were forced to study in tents, whereas the AAP government has doubled the education budget to transform schools. “Today, lakhs of children of Delhi are studying in these schools with the resolve that in future we will not be job seekers but job givers,” said Sisodia.

