Man who molested JNU student on university campus arrested

Deputy commissioner of police (south-west) Gaurav Sharma said the suspect is not a student of JNU.
A case under sections 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station.(Representational Image)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 01:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Delhi Police on Sunday said they have arrested a man who allegedly molested a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student on campus on January 17.

“The man had also fled with her mobile phone. It was recovered by police,” Sharma said, adding that the accused was arrested from Munirka. He said that more than 60 police personnel worked on the case.

A case under sections 354A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station.

In her complaint to the police, the woman, a PhD scholar, said the incident took place near the East Gate of the university. She told the police that the suspect, who was on a motorcycle, tried to molest her, and fled when she raised an alarm.

On January 18, the JNU Students’ Union took out a protest march against the incident.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 24, 2022
