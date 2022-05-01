Man who raped infant nabbed after shootout, hunt on for another suspect
A day after a six-month-old girl and her 14-year-old sister, who suffers from a mental illness, were raped in outer north Delhi’s Libaspur area, police on Saturday said they arrested a 40-year-old man who allegedly sexually assaulted the infant.
The police and suspect briefly exchanged fire in the Samaypur Badli area before he was held.
Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav identified the accused as Kamal Malhotra, alias Cheenu, an unemployed labour worker who lives in Jahangirpuri.
Investigators said they are on the lookout for another suspect, who allegedly raped the 14-year-old girl and owns a shop opposite the victims’ home.
Police said they received a PCR call around 7pm on Friday regarding the rape of a six-month-old girl at Libaspur. “The complainant said that when she returned home after work, she could not find her daughters. Later, she heard a cry nearby and when she stepped out to check, she found Kamal and Raju sexually assaulting her daughters. When they saw her, the accused fled,” said Yadav, adding that police were informed and the minors were taken to hospital.
During investigation, police said, they got a tip-off that Kamal was seen in an abandoned park near Samaypur Badli.
“The team conducted a raid and upon seeing Kamal, the police team asked him to surrender but the accused didn’t listen and warned that he will open fire. Then he suddenly took out a country made pistol and fired at the police. In retaliation, police also opened fire and a bullet hit him on right leg after which he was overpowered,” said Yadav.
According to the police, Kamal had gone to visit Raju on Friday and the two drank liquor before allegedly committing crime.
Chandigarh: St Kabir school gets show-cause notice over use of minority status in advt
The UT education department has issued a show-cause notice to St Kabir Public School in Sector 26 for publishing advertisements for the 2022-2023 academic session admissions while claiming to be a Sikh minority school. In the notice issued by the UT district education officer, it has been pointed out that the department had filed a letter patent appeal against a Punjab and Haryana high court order in 2017 in the Department of School Education, Chandigarh administration, vs National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions and others case. The court had granted stay against the orders issued by the commission wherein St Kabir Public School was given minority status. According to the school's administrator Gurpreet Bakshi, they have sent a letter to the department in response.
Dr Surjit Singh to continue as Chandigarh PGIMER’s officiating director
Dr Surjit Singh will continue as the officiating director of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, the Union health ministry said on Saturday. The head of paediatrics department at The PGIMER, Dr Singh, was given the officiating charge of director, from November 1, 2021, for six months (which ended on Saturday) or till the regular director is appointed, whichever is earlier.
Wildbuzz | Passage of the Paradise
The flycatcher annually makes a 'Durbar move' up the hills in summer after wintering in peninsular India. The regent, as it is of the avian 'Durbar', the flycatcher's presence so high up in Ladakh and Kargil for the last three years has been an unusual one. While routinely encountered in the vale of Kashmir, the photographic framing of the flycatcher among Indus apricot blossoms was a spectacle of beauteous intricacy.
Delhi Jal Board to set up 8 lakes around sewage plant in Rohini
The Delhi Jal Board will set up a complex of eight lakes and green areas around sewage treatment plant in Rohini sector-25, said water minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday. Jain said that the Delhi government plans to develop the area as an “abode of lakes and recreation”, adding that the work on the project is likely to be completed in eight months.
Guest column | Artistic living is therapeutic in itself
Since there is no right or wrong art, once you move 'out-of-the-box' there are less boundaries, so one might as well fly with their imagination. The way one modulates one's tone while talking about different topics or to different people is also an art. Cooking, dressing sense and our unique take on life are also art. When a four-year-old girl imitates her mother, it is also art.
