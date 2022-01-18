Marital rape: HC seeks to know precedence of courts striking down a statute

The Delhi high court on Monday, while hearing a clutch of petitions seeking to criminalise marital rape, sought to know from the amicus curiae whether there was any precedence of a constitutional court striking down a statute, especially a criminal offence, so that it could look up some guidelines while deciding on the matter.

A bench of justices Rajiv Shakdher and C Hari Shankar told the amicus curiae senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao, “…till today there has not been even a single argument, except in your arguments to some extent, or the judgments of the Supreme Court which lay down principles on which a statute can be declared unconstitutional, especially a statute dealing with criminal offence. Are there any decisions in the past where a statute which has said that an act is not an offence, has been quashed or struck down by any court, either by the Supreme Court or the high court?”

Justice Shankar also said it is not enough to say that the “act” inside a marital sphere is not rape or sexual assault and outside the sphere it is.

The bench is hearing PILs filed by NGOs RIT Foundation, All India Democratic Women’s Association, a man and a woman seeking striking down of the exception granted to husbands under the Indian rape law.

“When a man is married, there is a social, moral and legal right for each partner to expect meaningful conjugal relations with the other. There is an expectation of accommodating the partner. If we have to say no then we have to make out a case that the marital relations are totally irrelevant,” the judge said.

Meanwhile, the Centre told the high court that it would require “reasonable” and “considerable” time to formulate its stand on the issue.

Solicitor general (SG) Tushar Mehta said the government is in talks with the various stakeholders and it would not be appropriate to file a response without proper consultations. While seeking a couple of weeks to file its response, the SG said “nothing imminent is going to happen”.

He said the petitions have been filed in 2015 and hence requires consideration on the part of the Union government.

To this, the court said whatever consultations are ongoing, it is the Union government that has to finally take a stand. It said the Centre can take time to file its stand, but the arguments by the other parties will continue in the meanwhile.

“However much you deliberate, but you have to say a ”yes” or a ”no”.They (Centre) have to take a decision. There are some matters, for whatever reasons, I think the court ultimately decides one way or the other and that’s how it gets resolved. You take your time,” the court said.

Earlier, on January 13, the Union government had told the high court that it was considering a “constructive approach” on the issue and had sought suggestions from several stakeholders and authorities so as to make comprehensive amendments to the criminal law, which includes Section 375 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

In an additional affidavit, the Centre asserted that it is “already seized of the matter” and that the marital rape exception in Section 375 -- it exempts forceful sexual intercourse by a man with his own wife from the offence of rape -- could not be struck down only at the instance of the petitioners as the principles of natural justice required a “larger hearing of all stakeholders”.

Senior advocate Rao has submitted that there was no reason to preserve the exception. The amicus argued that a married woman cannot be denied the right to prosecute her husband if she believed that she was raped. In case of denial of conjugal relationship, the remedy before the spouse is to file a plea for restitution and “not force himself upon her”.

The hearing will continue on Tuesday.

