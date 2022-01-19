‘Marriage not sufficient reason to deny wife right to prosecute husband of rape’

New Delhi: The Delhi high court, hearing a clutch of petitions seeking to criminalise marital rape, was on Tuesday informed by the amicus curiae that the status of marriage between two parties cannot be sufficient reason to deny a wife the ability to prosecute her husband for marital rape.

Arguing before a bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and C Hari Shankar, senior advocate Rajshekhar Rao submitted that a “rapist remains a rapist irrespective of the relationship” as he read out from the Verma Committee report which had recommended the criminalisation of marital rape.

“Given the length and breadth of material that is before your lordships, I do not believe it is possible for anyone to say that there is any justifiable basis in thinking that the status of marriage between the two parties as being sufficient to deny the wife the ability to prosecute her husband for the act of rape,” he said.

Senior advocate Rao, who concluded his arguments on Tuesday, told the court that it is time to bury the provision or exception in 375 Indian Penal Code which decriminalizes marital rape.

Exceptions of section 375 IPC decriminalises marital rape and mandates that sexual intercourse by a man with his own wife, the wife not being under 115 years of age, is not rape.

The court was hearing PILs by NGOs RIT Foundation, All India Democratic Women’s Association and two individuals who have sought striking down the exception in the Indian law, saying that it discriminated against married women being sexually assaulted by their husbands.

On Tuesday, the court asked the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma, for the union government, to be ready to advance their arguments.

In response, the ASG told the court that an “informed consultation process” to examine the issue of criminalising marital rape has been “fast-tracked”.

The matter would continue on Wednesday.

