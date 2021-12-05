Mastermind of gang involved in extortion arrested in Delhi

Delhi Police on Sunday said it has arrested the mastermind of a gang which allegedly honey trapped their targets and extorted money from them by posing as police officers.

Police said that the racket had been operating for over 18 months, adding that raids are being conducted to catch the other gang members.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said they came to know of the racket on November 29 when they received a complaint at Paschim Vihar police station by one of the victims who lost ₹3 lakh.

“When this case was reported, we immediately formed a team to look into the matter. It was established during the investigation that the accused persons had taken a flat on rent in the Paschim Vihar area to run their illegal activities. The flat was identified and the landlord examined and we received some sketchy details about the tenants. Based upon initial leads, the main suspect was identified as Neeraj of Bahadurgarh in Haryana,” said additional commissioner of police (crime), Dheeraj Kumar.

“A trap was laid and on December 3, Neeraj was apprehended near PVR Cinema in Prashant Vihar. Several stolen items and a handwritten script used to blackmail the targets were recovered from his possession,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, the gang had five members, including two women who were used to honey trap the victims. Explaining the modus operandi, an officer said the women befriended people on social media and after exchanging numbers, start video calling them. The women would later ask the targets to come to a pre-decided location where the other gang members, posing as policemen, would carry out a fake raid.

“The gang members posing as ‘policemen’ then threaten the victim of exposure and extort money -- in the range of ₹5-10 lakh -- from him,” said Kumar.

Police said that Neeraj and five gang members including two girls decided to honey trap victims and extort money from them. Neeraj is the leader of the gang. His gang has committed sextortion from more than a dozen victims in the past one and a half years. They have extorted Rs. 5 – 10 lakhs from each victim, based on his paying capacity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The gang began its activities just before the first lockdown, police said. The accused used to create a social media profile in the name of the girl and sent ‘friend requests’ to their targets. After confirmation of the request, they used to chat with their victims, through the messenger, pretending to be a girl. Once they obtained the mobile number of the victim, they sent obscene content to lure him, police said.

The lady member of the gang made a video call to further entice the victim. The gang extracted complete details from the target to assess his paying capacity. Once they were convinced about the financial background of the target, the lady member of the gang would invite the victim to a pre-decided place.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“After the first meeting, when they decided to meet again, the other members of the gang used to barge into the room posing as policemen. The victim was led to believe that the police had raided the place.