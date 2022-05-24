Max temp in Delhi to remain below normal after fresh thunderstorm
NEW DELHI: The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to remain below normal after a fresh thunderstorm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed Delhi received 14.6 mm of rainfall till 8:30 am. The fresh thunderstorm was also a result of an active western disturbance, resulting in wind speeds touching around 50 to 60 km per hour around midnight.
The thunderstorm began around 11 pm across Delhi and National Capital Region and continued till around 3 am. The city recorded a temperature of 18.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning – eight degrees below normal – compared to 17.2 degrees on Monday, the lowest since May 1, 2004.
IMD said the maximum temperature was expected to hover around the 34 to 35-degree mark. On Monday, it dropped to 31.5– eight degrees below normal.
IMD said the impact of the western disturbance will begin to reduce from Tuesday onwards. “While isolated parts may receive a drizzle, the major impact of the western disturbance has finished, with clear skies expected from Wednesday onwards,” an official said.
Delhi received 12.3 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am on Saturday and 8:30 am on Sunday. The normal rainfall in May for the city is 19.7mm. Delhi has now received 29.9 mm of rainfall so far this month.
IMD said the heatwave conditions too were unlikely until the end of the month. Temperatures are expected to rise gradually and touch around 40-degree mark by Friday.
