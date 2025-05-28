New Delhi, Two days after a nine-year-old boy died of electrocution in a municipal park in southeast Delhi's Kalkaji area, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has pointed to lapses in the park's electrical infrastructure, terming the condition of a power feeder pillar as unsafe and hazardous. MCD cites faulty feeder pillar after 9-year-old's electrocution in Kalkaji park

In a statement released on Tuesday, MCD said a joint inspection of the site was conducted on May 26 by officials from the Labour Department, Delhi Police, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited , MCD, and Energy Efficiency Services Limited , the agency responsible for maintaining park lighting.

The probe found the three-phase electrical feeder pillar inside the DDA LIG Flats park to be open, dilapidated and with exposed, uninsulated wires  posing a serious electrocution risk, particularly to children.

The civic body highlighted that EESL, under a tripartite agreement signed with MCD and BRPL in 2016, is responsible for maintaining the park's electrical system from the Discom feeding point to individual lights.

Photos taken during the inspection showed an open feeder box without any locks, signage, or protective barriers. A cut and naked BRPL cable was also spotted lying adjacent to the pillar. Construction debris dumped over underground cables was further flagged as a risk factor.

MCD, however, clarified that the GI pole in the park, maintained by its electrical department, was properly earthed and found to be safe.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday night when Aryaman Chaudhary, a Class 4 student and resident of DDA Flats, was playing cricket in the park.

Police said the boy received a fatal electric shock after touching an open switchboard near a pole while trying to retrieve his ball. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by locals but was declared brought dead.

An FIR under Sections 289 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Kalkaji Police Station.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.