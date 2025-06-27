New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has cleared over 1.93 lakh metric tonnes of silt from drains across the national capital, completing nearly 92.5 per cent of its desilting target ahead of the monsoon, official data showed. MCD clears 1.93 lakh MT silt from drains, achieves 92.5 per cent desilting target ahead of monsoon

A total of 12,892 small drains and 350 major drains have been covered across the city’s 12 zones, according to data compiled by the civic body.

The desilting operations are being undertaken in two categories drains deeper than four feet and those less than four feet deep.

The data was shared during a meeting of the MCD’s Standing Committee held on Friday, where officials said the drive was being carried out in all zones to mitigate urban flooding and ensure smooth drainage during the rainy season.

Documents reviewed by PTI show that the silt removal drive spans 1,267.47 km of deep drains and 1,065.98 km of shallow drains .

From January 1 to June 23 this year, a total of 1,56,148.67 metric tonnes of silt has been removed from large drains across Delhi. The south zone recorded the highest removal of 36,072.56 MT of silt, followed by Najafgarh with 34,541.65 MT, and west Delhi with 20,251.49 MT.

The total budget allocated for desilting of deeper drains in 2025-26 is over ₹20.89 crore with west zone receiving ₹6.35 crore, followed by ₹4.73 crore in Najafgarh, and ₹3.21 crore in south zone receiving.

For drains less than four feet deep, the MCD had set a target of removing 40,086 metric tonnes of silt. By June 23, 37,092.16 MT had been cleared meeting 92.5 per cent of the target.

The central zone has completed 99.9 per cent of its target by removing 8,990 MT of silt, followed by Karol Bagh zone at 98.9 per cent.

However, the west zone, with a target of over 8,190 MT, has achieved only 77.9 per cent by removing around 6,386.5 MT, making it one of the lower-performing areas.

Officials said desilting of five drains could not be completed due to ongoing Electrical and Mechanical work by the Public Works Department. These include super drain number 6, drains connected to 4 KL and 8 KL, Satguru Nallah, and Ridge road line number 25. NSM OZ OZ

