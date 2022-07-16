MCD issues uniform rates for general trade license and storage license, traders oppose move
New Delhi: The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued orders for increased uniform rates in trade and storage licences, that are applicable on general trading, warehouses, showrooms, godowns, and cold storage, among others, said officials on Friday.
The move comes after the revising of property taxes, and health trade and factory licences.
To be sure, the increased licence fee will impact the traders of East and North Delhi areas the most. The MCD has also stated that the licence fee will be increased by 15% for all categories every three years from the date of implementation of the new rates -- a condition that is being incorporated in all new licencing regimes, said officials.
According to MCD spokesperson, licences can be renewed within 30 days from the date of expiry, without any penalty, and thereafter a penalty of 5% per month and a doubled penalty will be imposed at the end of the year.
“Following the trifurcation of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in 2012, the three corporations drafted their licence policy, and the fee was fixed in accordance with the provisions of the DMC Act 2011. So, disparities existed in the fee structure approved by the three erstwhile corporations. After the unification, uniform rates have been implemented in Delhi to establish uniformity in this regard,” the MCD said.
The traders on the other hand have been arguing that the civic body is implementing steep hikes in the name of uniformity. As per the old rates, SDMC has a maximum of general trade license fee of ₹57,500 in A, B category, ₹46,000 in C/D category colonies and ₹34,500 in E-H category. The maximum impact will be in North MCD areas where the maximum fee under this license was ₹500 as per old rates and it will now range between ₹3,968 and maximum of ₹72,996. MCD officials have stated that the old rates were not revised over the last decade and were impractically low.
Traders under the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) convened a convention of traders on Friday to discuss strategy to oppose the hike in various license fee by MCD. CTI head Brijesh Goyal said that the traders have strongly opposed the increased trade license fee by MCD. “All the traders in one voice opposed the withdrawal of all types of trade license fees from MCD. We will meet LG Vinay Saxena, this increase has to be reversed,” he added.
Fear, tears, struggle: View of CUET from the front row
New Delhi: When 19-year-old Richa Kumari left her home in west Delhi's Shadipur for the CUET examination centre on Friday, she had little idea about the chaos that was waiting to greet her. Excited yet anxious, she reached the centre around 7:30 am, well ahead of time anticipating long queues.
NIRF rankings-2022: Mixed results for Prayagraj institutions
Sangam city-based prominent technical and higher educational institutions had a mixed bag of results in terms of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings-2022 released by the union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in the national capital, on Friday. Prayagraj-based Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology-Allahabad failed to bag an overall rank—which is limited to just 100 top institutions of all streams— this time. In 2021 it had bagged 88th rank, an improvement of five places as compared to 2020 when it had got an overall rank of 93. In 2019 also it had failed to secure an overall rank.
From Dwarka to North Campus, chaos reigns as students dash across city to appear for CUET
A last-minute change in the exam centre venue and a failure to communicate the change to all students on time majorly hobbled the smooth conduct of the first ever Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to undergraduate courses on Friday. Chaos started unfolding around 8am Friday as parents and students reached the Netaji Subhas University of Technology in Dwarka, their allocated centre, only to find that the exam was not taking place there.
Delhi L-G recommends suspension of former ADM over illegal land transfer
Lieutenant-governor VK Saxena has recommended the suspension of a Delhi government official, a former additional district magistrate (north) of the revenue department, over alleged irregularities in the transfer of forest land to private individuals in north Delhi, the L-G's office said on Friday. Nitin Jindal (DANICS), then ADM (North) under the revenue department of the government of Delhi could not be contacted for comments.
Punjab Police hunt for duo who fired RPG at intelligence office
Over two months after a rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the intelligence headquarters in Mohali, the Punjab Police claim to be closing in on the two attackers. While Divanshu belongs to Haryana's Jhajjar, Deepak is from Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh (UP). Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda had allegedly also used the duo to execute two murders — one in Maharashtra's Nanded (where the gangter-turned-terrorist's group is mainly active) and another in Amritsar.
