New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched 24 Nigam Shri schools across the city, which will become operational from this session, officials announced on Thursday .

MCD education committee chairperson Yogesh Verma said these schools are modelled after the PM-SHRI and CM-SHRI school initiatives.

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MCD education committee chairperson Yogesh Verma said these schools are modelled after the PM-SHRI and CM-SHRI school initiatives, and aim to provide modern educational infrastructure to students.

Verma said these 24 schools, two in each zone, would serve as an example for other MCD schools in the zone to follow. “We will expand this scheme and launch more Nigam Shri Schools across Delhi. Both Hindi and English will be taught in these schools and extra attention has been paid to the infrastructure. The schools are already operational but infrastructure improvement is ongoing in some of them,” Verma said.

An MCD official aware of the matter said, “Special attention will be paid to providing modern amenities in these schools, prioritising smart boards in all classrooms, robust infrastructure, clean and well-maintained restrooms, digital learning facilities, well-stocked libraries, advanced educational resources, clean water and sanitation systems, safety and security measures, superior furniture, a conducive classroom environment, sports activities, green infrastructure, and cultural programs.”

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{{^usCountry}} The announcement was made during a ceremony where Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh gave 500 MCD school students scholarships of ₹1,000 each. He said, “The MCD’s education department has launched an application for 1,514 corporation schools, enabling parents to access information regarding their children’s homework, classwork, attendance, and other details from their homes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The announcement was made during a ceremony where Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh gave 500 MCD school students scholarships of ₹1,000 each. He said, “The MCD’s education department has launched an application for 1,514 corporation schools, enabling parents to access information regarding their children’s homework, classwork, attendance, and other details from their homes.” {{/usCountry}}

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