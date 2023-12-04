MCD to build mini civic complex in Dwarka

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to develop a multi-storey mini civic centre complex in Dwarka over the next three years, senior officials aware of the matter said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s headquarters, Civic Centre, in New Delhi. (HT Photo)

The corporation has granted administrative approval to the ₹358 crore proposal moved by the engineering department — ₹1 crore will be spent this year, followed by ₹150 crore, ₹110 crore, and ₹97 crore over the next three years.

According to the final proposal submitted by MCD commissioner Gyanesh Bharti to the municipality, the 15-story complex, which will have three basement floors, will be constructed on a 9,649 sqm plot at the Dwarka Sector 11 district centre and will have a built-up area of 79,912 sqm. Officials said the complex, which will operate as the zonal headquarters for the Dwarka region, will have a capacity of 3,700 employees, with commercial revenue generation components and public amenities.

The project had received environmental clearance from the state-level expert appraisal committee (SEAC) in September.

Due to a shortage of funds, the civic body plans to complete the project in phases. “Our planning department has estimated that the building will need electrical works worth ₹47.6 crore, along with civic works worth ₹310 crore. The first phase will be completed in three years by 2026,” an MCD official said.

According to the official, the project has been in the conceiving stage for nearly a decade.

“The plot was taken from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in 2011, and the erstwhile South MCD hired architects and consultants for the project in 2014. Initially, the plan was to develop the project in partnership with DDA on a commercial basis, sharing 33.33% of the revenue generated with the authority, but we could not get a favourable response and now we have decided to fund it from our own resources,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

“The complex will also help create a lot of parking space in the commercial hub. The basement sections will be able to accommodate 457 four-wheelers and 270 two wheelers. The parking facility will have a dedicated section for EV cars and charging points for 141 four wheelers. We plan to rent out a section of the office complex on the lines of the Civic Centre on Minto Road — where one tower section has been rented by the income tax department — to generate revenue,” a second MCD official said, also requesting anonymity.

Ranbir Singh Solanki, the president of Madhu Vihar colonies welfare association said that sector 11 is centrally located and the new office would be much more accessible to people of the region. “If all officers are available in the district center it will save a lot of time for residents. It is a good move,” he added

