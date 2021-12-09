Melange of happiness, nostalgia at this show in the Capital

From canvases that capture happiness and love for the Capital to installations that utilise discarded objects, the ekAtm-Assimilated in One exhibition has something for every taste. Hailing from diverse backgrounds, 15 creative souls have come together to showcase their labour of love.

One of the artworks on display is by Delhi-based Binay Kumar, who uses everyday objects like fan regulators to showcase the passage of time. “My work also talks about the fast pace of today’s life. And I want to remind the viewers, to take care of people who need our support, such as the elders, children, the weak and the poor,” he says.

While city-based artist Sanjeev Kumar Sinha grew up in the green hills of Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, his watercolours speak about his fascination with the “beauty of the Capital, despite its hustle and bustle”. He explains: “In each of my paintings, there is a part of the old and new Delhi. For me, this city isn’t just about a grey landscape, but contains so much beauty within it.”

Other artists showcasing their work include Sonia Sareen, Seema Sirohi, Shakti Sagar, Sourabh Mazumdar, Sunil Bhonwal, Radha Dhaka, Pritom Saikia, Narottam Patel, Kamal Sharma, Gouri Shankar Mukherjee, Binay Kumar, LN Ramaswamy and Alok Shankar.

Curator of the show, artist Pankaj Nigam explains how he came up with the name of the exhibition. He says, “Since the pandemic, we’ve all felt the same grief, helplessness and at the same time, humanity has fought against this adversity keeping aside our differences. As a curator, I feel that we are all governed by one universal mind, which is ekAtm. This realisation of non-duality and assimilation inspired us to come up with this show.”

Artist Gouri Shankar Mukherjee, who captures the notion of happiness in his painting titled Nostalgia, explains, “There’s a saying that happiness shared is happiness doubled. In my painting, you’ll see figurines of a male and a female, but they are both viewing with one eye, which shows that all we want is happiness... Nature has been a great teacher for me. What it profoundly teaches is to live in a moment of joy, living it for the self and praying for other’s happiness.”

The exhibition was earlier inaugurated by painter Paramjeet Singh, and had poetry recitation by Utsa Seth, author of Fine Tangled Strands, and an interactive session with theatre actor-director and NSD alumnus Rakesh Singh.

Catch It Live

What: ekAtm - Assimilated in One

Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

On till: December 9

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh on Yellow Line and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Violet Line

