Members of Gogi gang held in killing of Neeraj Bawana’s kin

Three days after a relative of Delhi’s top gangster Neeraj Bawana was shot dead in outer Delhi’s Alipur, the police on Monday said they have arrested two suspects in the case.

Officers associated with investigation said the two suspects were members of the slain gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi who was shot dead inside a Rohini courtroom in September last year.

DCP (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav, said it was a case of gang war. “During investigation it was found that the deceased was an active member of the Neeraj Bawana gang. The investigating team analysed the CCTV footage from the spot, and other cameras that were installed around the crime scene. The information was also shared with informers and two persons, Nikhil Khatri and Gaurav Rana were apprehended and interrogated,” said the DCP.

Police said the accused told them that they told gangster Rohit Moi about Pramod’s location. They said it was Moi who sent the shooter to kill him.

