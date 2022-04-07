Mercury hits 39.3°C at Safdarjung, up to 42°C in some areas
Mercury touched 42°C in parts of Delhi, leading to heatwave and severe heatwave in several areas, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) extended the ‘yellow alert’ for the next seven days.
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, saw a maximum temperature of 39.3°C on Wednesday — five degrees above normal and up from 38.7°C a day ago. However, it rose to 42°C at Yamuna Sports Complex and 41.7°C in Pitampura on the day.
IMD has forecast mercury to rise by another 1-2 degrees in most places by the weekend, with Safdarjung expected to record 41°C on Friday and hover around 42°C on Saturday and Sunday, before dropping to 41°C by Monday.
Met officials said a yellow alert – issued to warn the general public of a weather event taking place – will remain in place for another week, as it forecast maximum temperature above 40°C for the next six days.
Safdarjung is yet to touch the 40-degree mark this year, with 39.6°C the highest so far, logged on March 30.
“While Safdarjung did not touch 40°C, several stations crossed the 40-degree-mark in Delhi, and rising to even 42°C. A further rise of 1-2 degrees is expected by the weekend, with the heatwave expected to intensify further,” said IMD scientist RK Jenamani.
A heatwave is when the maximum temperature is over 40°C and 4.5 degrees above normal, and a severe heatwave is declared when the temperature is above 40°C and 6.5 degrees above normal. Safdarjung is yet to officially record heatwave conditions so far this year since the temperature has not crossed 40-degree mark.
Jenamani attributed the increase in temperature to clear skies and hot westerly winds with speeds of 5-10kmph.
According to IMD, the average normal maximum temperature between April 6 and 10 is 34.7°C, implying that most parts of Delhi are seeing temperatures five-seven degrees above normal.
Last year, the highest maximum temperature recorded in April was 42.2°C on April 29. Since 2011, the highest maximum temperature seen in April is 43.2°C, recorded on April 21, 2017.
In terms of the minimum temperature, Delhi recorded a low of 18.7°C on Tuesday, which is a degree below normal.
Man mowed down on Outer Ring Road
A man died after he was allegedly hit by a vehicle at Outer Ring Road in north Delhi's Wazirabad on Wednesday morning, the police said. Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that they received a PCR call around 7.20am regarding a fatal accident with a male, aged between 30 and 35, hit by an unknown vehicle at Outer Ring Road, Wazirabad, towards Burari Flyover near ITI Dheerpur.
Fresh mop-up round counseling at Baba Farid varsity
After the cancellation of All-India Quota mop-up round counseling and also a special round of counselling by the Medical Council Committee, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences has started a fresh mop-up round for state quota seats. After the MCC cancelled the postgraduate courses admissions for AIQ seats allotted during the mop-up round on the directions of the Supreme Court, the BFUHS had put the mop-up round for the state quota on hold.
Engineer held for graft put ₹64 lakh in mother-in-law’s bank. She died in 2010
The engineer of Odisha's rural development department, who was arrested last week on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to Ashish Kumar Dash, superintending engineer of Rural Works division of Malkangiri district's known sources of income, used to deposit cash in the bank accounts of his late mother-in-law, officials said. He was also operating one more account in State Bank of India, Keonjhar, in name of his deceased mother-in-law, who died in October 2010.
Probe into illegal regularisation, recruitment of employees in ZPs, panchayat samitis
The Punjab rural development and panchayat department has launched a probe into illegal regularisation or recruitment of employees in the zila parishads and panchayat samitis. Financial commissioner of the rural development and panchayat department Rahul Bhandari on Wednesday formed a panel to verify the records of such employees. Bhandari directed the panel to submit its report to him within three weeks. Sandhu submitted his report to FCR Rahul Bhandari in March this year.
Ludhiana | 2 cops booked for taking bribe
The vigilance bureau on Wednesday booked two cops for allegedly taking bribe from residents in lieu of getting their work done. In the first case, a passport verification officer Dilbag Singh deployed at the Sanjh Kendra of Division No 8 police station was booked for seeking ₹20,000. The case was registered on the complaint of Rahul Sahni of Deep Nagar.
