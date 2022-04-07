Home / Cities / Delhi News / Mercury hits 39.3°C at Safdarjung, up to 42°C in some areas
Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, saw a maximum temperature of 39.3°C on Wednesday — five degrees above normal and up from 38.7°C a day ago. However, it rose to 42°C at Yamuna Sports Complex and 41.7°C in Pitampura on the day.
Safdarjung is yet to touch the 40-degree mark this year, with 39.6°C the highest so far, logged on March 30.(Rahul Raut/HT file photo. Representative image)
Published on Apr 07, 2022 05:35 AM IST
ByJasjeev Gandhiok, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Mercury touched 42°C in parts of Delhi, leading to heatwave and severe heatwave in several areas, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) extended the ‘yellow alert’ for the next seven days.

Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, saw a maximum temperature of 39.3°C on Wednesday — five degrees above normal and up from 38.7°C a day ago. However, it rose to 42°C at Yamuna Sports Complex and 41.7°C in Pitampura on the day.

IMD has forecast mercury to rise by another 1-2 degrees in most places by the weekend, with Safdarjung expected to record 41°C on Friday and hover around 42°C on Saturday and Sunday, before dropping to 41°C by Monday.

Met officials said a yellow alert – issued to warn the general public of a weather event taking place – will remain in place for another week, as it forecast maximum temperature above 40°C for the next six days.

Safdarjung is yet to touch the 40-degree mark this year, with 39.6°C the highest so far, logged on March 30.

“While Safdarjung did not touch 40°C, several stations crossed the 40-degree-mark in Delhi, and rising to even 42°C. A further rise of 1-2 degrees is expected by the weekend, with the heatwave expected to intensify further,” said IMD scientist RK Jenamani.

A heatwave is when the maximum temperature is over 40°C and 4.5 degrees above normal, and a severe heatwave is declared when the temperature is above 40°C and 6.5 degrees above normal. Safdarjung is yet to officially record heatwave conditions so far this year since the temperature has not crossed 40-degree mark.

Jenamani attributed the increase in temperature to clear skies and hot westerly winds with speeds of 5-10kmph.

According to IMD, the average normal maximum temperature between April 6 and 10 is 34.7°C, implying that most parts of Delhi are seeing temperatures five-seven degrees above normal.

Last year, the highest maximum temperature recorded in April was 42.2°C on April 29. Since 2011, the highest maximum temperature seen in April is 43.2°C, recorded on April 21, 2017.

In terms of the minimum temperature, Delhi recorded a low of 18.7°C on Tuesday, which is a degree below normal.

Sign out