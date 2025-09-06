Milkman’s body found two days after drowning in Yamuna

Two days after a 45-year-old man went missing while trying to save his cow from drowning, his body was recovered from a flooded stretch of the Yamuna in northeast Delhi’s Garhi Mendu village on Friday. An investigator said rescue efforts by the Delhi government’s flood and irrigation department and the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) were conducted over three days. (HT Photo)

Police said the deceased, identified as Ombir Singh, is survived by his wife, two sons aged seven and 17, and a 14-year-old daughter. Singh reared cattle and sold milk in the locality.

According to family members and locals, Singh was last seen on Wednesday morning struggling to rescue one of his five cows after police asked villagers to evacuate. “We live across the street, but our cattle are reared here in the village. When police told us to evacuate, we got most of our belongings and cattle, but Ombir went ahead to rescue his cow,” said his cousin Meginder, 42.

Meginder added that Singh ignored warnings from locals not to venture into the water. “After he slipped, he shouted for help, and people saw him, but no one could help because the flow was heavy,” he said.

Police said their control room received a call at 11am on Wednesday that a man had slipped into the Yamuna. By the time they reached him, Singh was untraceable. Locals suspected he had drowned while attempting to save the animal.

Search ops

An investigator said rescue efforts by the Delhi government’s flood and irrigation department and the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) were conducted over three days. “They started the operation around 8am and ended by 6pm on both the days. They did the same on Friday, and the body was found around 11am,” the investigator said.

Family members, however, contested this version, claiming they had located the body themselves with limited support from government teams. “On two days, the rescuers and divers only looked for the body for about an hour each. On Friday morning also, boys who know swimming went in the government boat with the sailor and recovered the body,” said Meginder.

HT reached out to police for a response on the family’s claims of inadequate search efforts, but did not receive any comments.

The body was later sent for an autopsy and handed over to the family on Friday.

City still grappling with floods

Meanwhile, the Yamuna water level at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge fell to 207.31m at 9am on Friday, the Central Water Commission said, adding that levels were expected to decrease incrementally. Despite this, several areas remained inundated.

Relief camps set up for evacuees were also affected. In Mayur Vihar Phase-1 and Yamuna Bazaar, floodwaters entered tented shelters on Wednesday, forcing families to move again. At Yamuna Bazaar, residents displaced since August 19 had been housed in temporary camps, but floodwaters seeped in through sewer lines and boundary cracks, submerging tents.

Wall collapses in GK-I, five cars damaged, one injured

A wall measuring nearly 30–35 feet collapsed at R Block in Greater Kailash-I on Friday morning, injuring a driver and damaging five parked cars, police said.

A PCR call alerted police to the incident, after which a team rushed to the spot. The injured man, identified as Manoj, was taken to AIIMS with minor injuries.

Officials said the wall, jointly maintained by Tata Telecom and the Forest Department, appeared to be in a dilapidated condition. Residents have been advised not to park or stand near it until repairs are completed, police added.