At least eight minor boys — aged 14 and 17 —committed armed robberies at two grocery shops in northwest Delhi’s Mahendra Park and Jahangirpuri within an hour on Monday. Police said five of them have been apprehended and raids are underway to nab the rest. Minor boys rob 2 shops in NW Delhi within an hour

According to police, the miscreants allegedly robbed the two shop owners of ₹70,000 cash, gold chain and ring, and a wallet containing some cash.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Bhisham Singh said that on Monday evening, the Mahendra Park police station received a call regarding an armed robbery at a grocery shop in Jahangirpuri. Naveen Tayal, the shop owner, told police that the robbery happened at around 6.45pm.

“The boys pointed the knives at Tayal and his 21-year-old son and asked them to hand over the cash and other belongings. The teenagers robbed Tayal of his gold chain and ring. They took out around ₹35,000 from the cash box before fleeing,” the DCP said.

Simultaneously, Sanjay Garg and his son, Nikunj Garg, residents of Sanjay Nagar in Delhi approached Mahendra Park police station with a similar complaint. “Between 5.30pm and 6pm, Garg, his son, and an employee were present at the shop when four boys entered the shop, brandished knives, and robbed them of around ₹35,000 before fleeing,” DCP Singh said.

Two cases were registered at the Mahendra Park police station and investigation was taken up.

Police said CCTV cameras installed around the two shops were scanned and eight boys were seen loitering around the shops. Through the footage, the eight suspects were identified as Jahangirpuri residents. Five of them were apprehended, while the other three are currently at large. “Police teams have been formed to apprehend the rest of them,” a police officer said.