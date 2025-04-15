Menu Explore
Model Town ASI caught taking bribe from retired Delhi Police inspector

PTI |
Apr 15, 2025 03:48 PM IST

Model Town ASI caught taking bribe from retired Delhi Police inspector

New Delhi, The vigilance unit of Delhi Police has arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector posted at Model Town Police Station for accepting a bribe of 2 lakh from a retired inspector of the force, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as ASI Sudesh Kumar Yadav, was caught red-handed while receiving the bribe, a statement of the vigilance unit read.

The sleuths swung into action after receiving a complaint on April 14 from the retired officer, a resident of Mahendru Enclave in Model Town.

The complainant alleged that ASI Sudesh was demanding a 4 lakh bribe to allow him to carry out repair work at his residence. The retired officer claimed that the ASI had stopped the civil work at his house and threatened that it would only be allowed after payment of the bribe, read the statement.

Despite approaching the Station House Officer with the grievance, the complainant was redirected back to ASI Sudesh. The matter was eventually negotiated and settled at 2 lakh, following which the ASI called the complainant to deliver the money, it alleged.

The complainant submitted a detailed complaint to the vigilance unit, along with a pen drive containing audio recordings of conversations allegedly supporting his claims. A raiding team was quickly formed and a trap was laid at Model Town Police Station.

"At around 6:30 pm on April 14, ASI Sudesh summoned the complainant to his room on the first floor of the police station. After he received the bribe money, he was immediately apprehended by the vigilance team. The tainted currency notes were recovered from his possession," an official of the unit said.

The police said ASI Sudesh had joined the force in 1995 and was serving as a beat officer. Further investigation is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

