Molestation case: Sex toys, forged photos found in room of accused ex-chairman

Sex toys, discs containing pornographic material, and forged photographs with global leaders were among the items recovered from the room of Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, the disgraced former chairman of a management institute in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj accused of molesting over 17 students, police said Wednesday. The self-styled monk, arrested Sunday from Agra after a two-month chase, is currently in five-day police custody.

He faces three cases this year alone – multiple counts of molestation, cheating, and forgery.

On Wednesday, investigators scoured Saraswati’s quarters inside the Sri Sharada Institute of Management-Research. Among the items seized were a sex toy, five discs containing pornographic content, and three forged photos showing him alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former US President Barack Obama, and David Cameron, police said.

“The material was recovered during a fresh search of the premises,” said deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goel.

Police said the raid followed a joint interrogation on Tuesday involving Saraswati, the institute’s associate dean, and two female wardens accused of coercing students to comply with his demands.

According to investigators privy to the case, Saraswati allegedly preyed on young women, particularly those from weaker economic backgrounds, often threatening to deduct marks, fail them, or withhold original documents unless they gave in. Screenshots recovered by police show him addressing women as “baby” and repeatedly soliciting sexual favours over messages.

At least 17 students wrote to an Indian Air Force officer at the Directorate of Education in July, detailing years of harassment. One 21-year-old complainant described how Saraswati, aided by female staff, allegedly hounded her and others with lewd propositions and threats.

The accused, however, also faces a string of allegations regarding fraud. On July 23, an FIR was lodged by the Sri Sri Jagadguru Shankaracharya Mahasamthanam Dakshinamnya Sri Sharada Peetham, which runs the institute, accusing Saraswati of siphoning funds. He allegedly created a fake trust worth ₹122 crore, produced forged lease deeds, and diverted money for personal use.

A second FIR was registered in August after the students’ harassment complaints. A third was filed when police found a forged diplomatic car number plate in the college parking lot.

Investigators have also traced his movements through Bageshwar, Almora, Vrindavan, and Agra before his arrest.