Molestation: 3 injured after groups clash

At least three people, belonging to two families, were injured after they clashed over the alleged sexual harassment and molestation of a female member of one of the families, in north-west Delhi’s Wazirpur on Monday night, police said.

Police said the two groups attacked each other with sticks and knives. A 19-year-old man, who allegedly sexually molested the woman belonging to his neighbourhood and also made indecent comments about her, was arrested on Tuesday.

He was booked for molestation, sexual harassment, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons, and wrongful restrain, after a case was registered at the Bharat Nagar police station. His father, who was among the injured, is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in south Delhi, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Usha Rangnani said, “Both groups were drunk and sustained injuries in the fight... On the statement of the woman, a case was registered and the suspect was arrested.”