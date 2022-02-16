Home / Cities / Delhi News / Molestation: 3 injured after groups clash
delhi news

Molestation: 3 injured after groups clash

Police said the two groups attacked each other with sticks and knives. A 19-year-old man, who allegedly sexually molested the woman belonging to his neighbourhood and also made indecent comments about her, was arrested on Tuesday.
Deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Usha Rangnani said, “Both groups were drunk and sustained injuries in the fight... On the statement of the woman, a case was registered and the suspect was arrested.”(Representational Image)
Deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Usha Rangnani said, “Both groups were drunk and sustained injuries in the fight... On the statement of the woman, a case was registered and the suspect was arrested.”(Representational Image)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 03:01 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

At least three people, belonging to two families, were injured after they clashed over the alleged sexual harassment and molestation of a female member of one of the families, in north-west Delhi’s Wazirpur on Monday night, police said.

Police said the two groups attacked each other with sticks and knives. A 19-year-old man, who allegedly sexually molested the woman belonging to his neighbourhood and also made indecent comments about her, was arrested on Tuesday.

He was booked for molestation, sexual harassment, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons, and wrongful restrain, after a case was registered at the Bharat Nagar police station. His father, who was among the injured, is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in south Delhi, police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Usha Rangnani said, “Both groups were drunk and sustained injuries in the fight... On the statement of the woman, a case was registered and the suspect was arrested.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news delhi police
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out