Momo seller robbed, killed in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar

A 20-year-old man who sold momos for a living was stabbed to death while resisting a robbery attempt at his house in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area. The police said they have arrested a 22-year-old man for the murder.

Police said the suspect was identified as Noor Mohammad Khan, from Kishanganj in Bihar, who also sold momos and shared a room with the victim two years ago. The police also said they recovered from him a knife and ₹8,260 cash stolen from the victim.

The murdered man was identified as Raohaan, who went by a single name, and hailed from Kishanganj as well. His body, bearing strangulation and stab marks, was found in the second-floor room of the Sadar Bazar building where Raohaan, and 10 others (all of whom also sell momos), lived.

Police said that they got information regarding the incident at 1.40am.

“Since there were no eyewitnesses in the case, police analysed the CCTV camera footage, which revealed that one person entered the building around 6pm and stayed there for about five minutes. The same person again entered the building around 7pm and came out after around 30 minutes,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said Khan, during interrogation, disclosed that he lives with his younger brother and others in a rented accommodation in Bara Hindu Rao area. His younger brother runs also runs a momos cart, police said.

Around two years ago, Khan, who also used to sell momos, stayed in the same room as the suspect and was aware that the momos sellers usually went to the market around 3pm and returned late at night, the police said.

He went to the room around 6pm, with the intention of robbing the suspect, but found Raohaan sitting in the room. He came back around 7pm and the deceased was still there, they said.

Khan then got Raohaan engaged in conversation and then strangled him with a towel. After strangulating the deceased, Khan stabbed him five or six times and fled the spot, police said.

