Momo seller robbed, killed in Delhi’s Sadar Bazar
A 20-year-old man who sold momos for a living was stabbed to death while resisting a robbery attempt at his house in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazar area. The police said they have arrested a 22-year-old man for the murder.
Police said the suspect was identified as Noor Mohammad Khan, from Kishanganj in Bihar, who also sold momos and shared a room with the victim two years ago. The police also said they recovered from him a knife and ₹8,260 cash stolen from the victim.
The murdered man was identified as Raohaan, who went by a single name, and hailed from Kishanganj as well. His body, bearing strangulation and stab marks, was found in the second-floor room of the Sadar Bazar building where Raohaan, and 10 others (all of whom also sell momos), lived.
Police said that they got information regarding the incident at 1.40am.
“Since there were no eyewitnesses in the case, police analysed the CCTV camera footage, which revealed that one person entered the building around 6pm and stayed there for about five minutes. The same person again entered the building around 7pm and came out after around 30 minutes,” the officer said.
Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said Khan, during interrogation, disclosed that he lives with his younger brother and others in a rented accommodation in Bara Hindu Rao area. His younger brother runs also runs a momos cart, police said.
Around two years ago, Khan, who also used to sell momos, stayed in the same room as the suspect and was aware that the momos sellers usually went to the market around 3pm and returned late at night, the police said.
He went to the room around 6pm, with the intention of robbing the suspect, but found Raohaan sitting in the room. He came back around 7pm and the deceased was still there, they said.
Khan then got Raohaan engaged in conversation and then strangled him with a towel. After strangulating the deceased, Khan stabbed him five or six times and fled the spot, police said.
-
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
-
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
-
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
-
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
-
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
