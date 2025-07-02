Monsoon is here, but PWD’s drain desilting only 83% done

Even after the official onset of the monsoon in Delhi on Sunday, the public works department (PWD) is yet to complete desilting of drains along major city roads—a critical pre-monsoon exercise meant to prevent urban flooding and waterlogging. As per the PWD’s latest progress report dated June 30, only 83.5% of the desilting target has been achieved, with 346km of the 2,171km drain network still uncleared. Garbage choked drain in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar last month. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The PWD, responsible for the capital’s 1,403km arterial road network, had originally set a deadline of May 31 to complete desilting. This was later extended twice—first to June 15, and finally to June 30. Despite the extensions, most of the 17 road divisions have missed all deadlines, with only the South West Road-2 division achieving 100% of its target.

The slowest progress has been recorded in North West Delhi’s NWR-2 division (53.58%) and West Delhi’s WR-2 division (56.06%), according to the report. In total, 1,791.6km of drains have been desilted so far, with around 53,270 tonnes of silt removed.

A senior PWD official said the department expects to complete the remaining work “in the next couple of weeks” and claimed that desilting continues during the monsoon. “We monitor areas where blockages occur or waterlogging is observed and carry out cleaning as needed. It’s an ongoing process,” the official said.

However, the timing of this “ongoing” work raises concerns. Desilting is typically done before the monsoon to ensure stormwater drains function optimally. The delay leaves several known waterlogging hot spots vulnerable, particularly in divisions that have completed less than 60% of the target.

According to PWD data, 445 waterlogging points have been identified in Delhi this year based on inputs from the traffic police—up from 308 in 2023. Of these, 335 points fall under PWD’s jurisdiction, and the department has now appointed nodal officers to oversee each hot spot individually.

In anticipation of operational challenges during the rainy season, the department has also frozen all transfers and postings. In an order dated June 27, the deputy secretary of PWD directed that no transfer orders be executed until further notice, “in light of the monsoon season and consequent waterlogging issues.” However, this does not apply to officials newly joining the department.

On the municipal front, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) reports that it has exceeded desilting targets for larger drains (more than 4 feet wide), claiming 1,56,148 tonnes of silt removed against a target of 1,26,474 tonnes, as per a June 27 update.

However, smaller drains continue to lag, with eight of the 12 municipal zones failing to meet their desilting targets. The overall progress in MCD areas for smaller drains stands at 92%, leaving significant pockets of the city at risk of localised flooding.

For years, Delhi’s stormwater drain maintenance was split among nearly 10 different agencies managing over 3,740 km of drains. Following a Delhi High Court directive in April 2023, the task of maintaining all city drains was formally handed over to the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department in November 2024.

Despite the centralisation, confusion over inter-agency responsibility persists, with some civic bodies now passing accountability to the I&FC for unresolved issues—raising concerns over coordination and enforcement during peak monsoon weeks.