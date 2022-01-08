Morphed video of cabinet meeting circulates on social media, Delhi Police register FIR

The Delhi Police have registered an FIR after a morphed video of a cabinet meeting was circulated on Twitter, in which the audio was allegedly altered to make it sound like some political leaders were insisting on removing Sikhs from the Indian Army.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) KPS Malhotra, chief of the IFSO (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) – the Delhi police’s cyber cell unit—said police have filed a case and identified two handles that first shared the morphed video.

“The morphed video was circulated with the ill intent to promote enmity and instigate communal disharmony. The people behind the video have tried to show that the meeting was against the Sikh community. In reality, the video was of the cabinet committee meeting that took place after the demise of the first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. This video of the meeting is available on news portals and social media platforms. We have filed a case, identified two handles, and are proceeding with the investigation,” said DCP Malhotra.

On Friday evening, @PIBFactCheck – one of the Centre’s Twitter handles that counters misinformation on government policies and schemes--tweeted, “A tweet referring to a viral video claim that in a #Cabinet Committee meeting on Security, there was a call for the removal of Sikhs from the Indian Army. #PIBFactCheck The claim is #Fake No such discussion/meeting has taken place”.