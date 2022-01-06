Most Omicron patients have mild symptoms: Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain

On the day that Delhi recorded over 10,000 new Covid infections, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain assured people that most people contracting the Omicron variant of Covid-19 are reporting mild symptoms and that the government is closely monitoring the rise in cases. He also said that no lockdown will be imposed in the city for the time being.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Jain said that Delhi is rapidly recording Covid cases, with the Omicron variant being the primary cause of the increase. He said that global data showed that the Omicron variant is less dangerous than the Delta variant.

“People coming from abroad are the ones who are most affected by the omicron variant. Until now, no patient is in critical need of oxygen, and the majority of patients have mild symptoms,” Jain said in the press briefing.

He added, “The government is keeping a close eye on the situation. This is the fifth wave to hit Delhi, and the third for the entire country. For the time being, the situation in Delhi is under control. In Delhi’s hospitals, there are plenty of beds available.”

Quoting from official data, Jain said that Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital currently has 650 beds set aside for Covid patients, of which only 20 are occupied. The occupancy rate being around 2-5%.

In Delhi, 782 coronavirus-infected patients have been admitted to hospitals. When the cases were equal in number, there was a 15% occupancy rate of beds in the previous wave of Corona, which is around 3% in the current situation, he said.

“There was no need for all patients’ genomes to be sequenced; it was just a research process to see if Omicron was spreading in society or not. Because the majority of the patients are Omicron positive, there is no need to perform genome sequencing on all of them. However, random samples’ genomes are still being sequenced,” he said.

He also said that there will be no lockdown in Delhi for the time being; construction work will continue as usual; there is no need for workers to panic; some restrictions have been imposed in the interest of public health. Delhi has taken the most stringent steps in the country to stop Corona, such as weekend curfew, shutting down colleges and schools, he said.