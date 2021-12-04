Most prefer doorstep ration delivery over fair price shops: Delhi govt tells HC

The Delhi high court on Friday asked the state government why it did not implement the doorstep ration delivery programme with the existing framework of fair price shops (FPS), even as it observed that these shops carried a “poor impression”.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh asked the Delhi government about the programme’s checks and balances, and how it will be different from the FPS scheme.

“People carry a poor impression of fair price shops, probably for good reasons because there was not much regulation, checks on the practices that they were following. They were selling it in the black market and those things have been there in the past,” the court observed.

“These technological advancements which have been there … the ePos [electronic point-of-sale], the geo-tagging etc… these are all measures that have been put in place to check all those malpractices, pilferage. If it can be done through the new process, by bypassing these FPS, why can’t it be done through them. That is the only point. If it can be done through all those checks in place, then that serves everybody’s purpose. We are telling you all this so that you may want to consider…,” the bench asked.

The questions were posed while hearing a plea by the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh, a group of FPS owners, in which they have challenged the doorstep ration delivery scheme and demanded that it should be declared ultra vires (beyond one’s legal power or authority).

The state last month told the high court that it will set up exclusive stores in different parts of the city for doorstep delivery of ration to ensure that those who are not at home can collect it at their convenience.

The scheme has become another flashpoint between the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government and the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi, with the former saying that the plan violates the provisions of National Food Security Act (NFSA) and will deprive migrants of foodgrains, and the latter pointing out that it will root out the ration mafia and ensure that all beneficiaries get their ration.

On November 15, the Supreme Court declined to entertain two separate petitions (one by the Centre and another by FPS owners) against a Delhi high court interim order on September 27 that allowed the AAP government to stop supplying foodgrain to fixed price shops for patrons who have chosen doorstep delivery over physical collection of ration.The high court verdict also effectively gave a go-ahead to the state government scheme.

Defending its scheme, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the state government, said that there was no point in having 1,500-2,000 fair price shops when 6.9 million of the city’s 7.2 million ration beneficiaries have opted for the home delivery of ration.

He also contended that the National Food Security Act (NFSA) does not prohibit the doorstep delivery of entitlements.

The state had earlier told the court that doorstep deliveries had become a norm and it assured that beneficiaries could opt out at any time.

“The problem cannot always be the solution. We have put on record to show the glaring nepotistic practices… They want the vested interest and architecture to continue. There is a parallel system without total abolition and with an option for them to participate,” said Singhvi.