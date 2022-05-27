Multiple top-level posts limit plans for a leaner MCD

New Delhi:The promise of a leaner top-level bureaucracy in the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), one of the stated objectives of the merger of the three civic bodies to save up to ₹200 crore, may be easier said than done as several of its core departments will be headed by multiple officers as per the old arrangement in the three corporations.

MCD officials, however, said that the top-level appointments can only be gradually reduced and that doing so right away will lead to legal complications.

Among a series of ongoing appointments over the last week, the central establishment department of the MCD has appointed three engineers-in-chief (EnC) -- one to oversee North MCD areas, another to look after South MCD areas and the third to monitor East Delhi areas -- as against the one officer who held the post under the erstwhile unified civic body.

Similarly, an order issued by the MCD’s establishment department on Thursday deploys three municipal health officers (MHOs) -- one each to look after erstwhile North, South and East MCD areas.

Further, there will be two veterinary directors and two heads of architecture department now, as against the one officer in each of these posts in the erstwhile unified MCD. Nine additional commissioner posts will also be created instead of the provision of six additional commissioners in erstwhile MCD.

On the other hand, orders for appointment of one official each to oversee Information technology, press and information, education department, law and vigilance departments have also been issued on May 23.

MCD officials say that such steps are being taken to avoid large-scale litigations and legal complications. “The ultimate aim is to have one head for each department but it may take some years for this since we have to wait for the existing HODs to retire and vacate their posts. With retirement of two or three sets of HODs, the number of posts will reduce,” said an official.

Another MCD official said that officers receiving ad-hoc promotions, like engineer-in-chiefs for instance, are not being removed as they have a legal right to a higher post. “Only in departments where a temporary charge was given to the departmental head and there is no legal complication, we will appoint one HOD. In ad-hoc promotions, people are getting higher salaries and benefits. If we downgrade them, it will lead to legal complications and litigation against the newly constituted body,” an official said.

Non-uniform seniority lists in the three former civic bodies are also leading to further complications in some departments.

Retired municipal chief law officer Anil Gupta, however, said that such arbitrary appointments too may attract legal trouble in the future. “The appointments at higher positions are governed by schedule of establishment and section 89, 90 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act. There is a provision of six additional commissioners while MCD now has nine. There cannot be more than one departmental heads. Posts cannot be created like this, there is a well established process for creation of new posts. The corporation can create posts with the apporoval of LG, not by issuing orders by central establishment department,” Gupta said, adding that the extra posts and officers drawing greater salaries and benefits defeats the pupose of the merger.