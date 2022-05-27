Multiple top-level posts limit plans for a leaner MCD
New Delhi:The promise of a leaner top-level bureaucracy in the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), one of the stated objectives of the merger of the three civic bodies to save up to ₹200 crore, may be easier said than done as several of its core departments will be headed by multiple officers as per the old arrangement in the three corporations.
MCD officials, however, said that the top-level appointments can only be gradually reduced and that doing so right away will lead to legal complications.
Among a series of ongoing appointments over the last week, the central establishment department of the MCD has appointed three engineers-in-chief (EnC) -- one to oversee North MCD areas, another to look after South MCD areas and the third to monitor East Delhi areas -- as against the one officer who held the post under the erstwhile unified civic body.
Similarly, an order issued by the MCD’s establishment department on Thursday deploys three municipal health officers (MHOs) -- one each to look after erstwhile North, South and East MCD areas.
Further, there will be two veterinary directors and two heads of architecture department now, as against the one officer in each of these posts in the erstwhile unified MCD. Nine additional commissioner posts will also be created instead of the provision of six additional commissioners in erstwhile MCD.
On the other hand, orders for appointment of one official each to oversee Information technology, press and information, education department, law and vigilance departments have also been issued on May 23.
MCD officials say that such steps are being taken to avoid large-scale litigations and legal complications. “The ultimate aim is to have one head for each department but it may take some years for this since we have to wait for the existing HODs to retire and vacate their posts. With retirement of two or three sets of HODs, the number of posts will reduce,” said an official.
Another MCD official said that officers receiving ad-hoc promotions, like engineer-in-chiefs for instance, are not being removed as they have a legal right to a higher post. “Only in departments where a temporary charge was given to the departmental head and there is no legal complication, we will appoint one HOD. In ad-hoc promotions, people are getting higher salaries and benefits. If we downgrade them, it will lead to legal complications and litigation against the newly constituted body,” an official said.
Non-uniform seniority lists in the three former civic bodies are also leading to further complications in some departments.
Retired municipal chief law officer Anil Gupta, however, said that such arbitrary appointments too may attract legal trouble in the future. “The appointments at higher positions are governed by schedule of establishment and section 89, 90 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act. There is a provision of six additional commissioners while MCD now has nine. There cannot be more than one departmental heads. Posts cannot be created like this, there is a well established process for creation of new posts. The corporation can create posts with the apporoval of LG, not by issuing orders by central establishment department,” Gupta said, adding that the extra posts and officers drawing greater salaries and benefits defeats the pupose of the merger.
-
Two contractual staff at Delhi airport among 3 held for gold smuggling
Three persons, two of them contractual employees of the Airport Health Organisation, were apprehended at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) for trying to smuggle in gold, estimated to worth around ₹76 lakh, customs officers said on Friday. Customs commissioner Zubair Riaz Kamili, confirmed the arrests and the Delhi customs said on Thursday, two APHO employees were caught helping an Indian passenger from Saudi Arabia smuggle the gold into the country.
-
One dead, two injured in Mundka building collapse
A 24-year-old labourer died and two others sustained severe injuries when an under-construction building collapsed in outer Delhi's Mundka on Friday evening. Deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma identified the deceased man by Manas, who was working at the site's first name as Manas, a resident of Prem Nagar, and the injured as Gareeb Shah (54) and his son Sachin Kumar(age unknown), residents of Bhagat Sigh Park area.
-
As DU stands firm, no end to impasse on Stephen’s entries
New Delhi: Amid an ongoing tussle between Delhi University and St Stephen's College over conducting interviews for admissions, DU officials on Friday said that the varsity is firm on its decision that admissions for unreserved seats should be solely based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. DU and St Stephen's College has been at loggerheads over the 2022-23 admission policy.
-
Shahrukh Pathan gets rousing welcome on his brief parole home
Shahrukh Pathan, the man who was caught on camera pointing a pistol at a Delhi Police constable during the 2020 riots -- the photograph has since been widely shared on social media -- received a grand welcome wPathann he returned home on a brief parole to meet his parents at their residence in north-east Delhi's New Usmanpur area on May 23.
-
IIIT-A attains 100% placement of students for 2021-22 session
The Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad has achieved 100% placement of students of both undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the session 2021-22. Several major recruiters also gave pre-placement offers to students, informed institute officials. IIIT-A on Friday, training and placement officer, Vineet Tiwari said that the placement process started in August 2021 for 328 students of the BTech stream, all of whom successfully secured jobs in prestigious firms.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics