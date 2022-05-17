Mundka fire: Police get custody of all accused, to be grilled together

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday said they had secured police custody for one more day of Manish Lakra, the owner of the Mundka building where a devastating fire killed 27 people on Friday, apart from getting custody of Harish Goyal and his brother Varun Goyal, who were running an industrial unit in the building for over four years, for their joint interrogation in the fire tragedy case.

Lakra was arrested on Sunday from Ghevra Mor on Delhi-Rohtak Road on Sunday morning while he was on his way to Haridwar. The investigating team produced him before a Delhi court and secured his two-day police custody for interrogation in connection with the case. On Tuesday, he was produced before the court that extended his custody for one more day, following an application moved by investigating officer’s (IO’s), saying that his custody was needed for joint interrogation and verification of documents recovered from his flat in the same building, said a police officer privy to the development.

The Goyal brothers were arrested on Saturday and sent to jail after interrogation. On Tuesday, the investigating officer moved a production warrant in the court and sought their police custody. The court granted their one-day police custody, the officer said.

“We have got police custody of all the arrested persons. We needed the two brothers to take their blood sample, apart from interrogating them regarding their background, details of their company and the permissions they had for running the business from the building. We have recovered some documents related to the ownership of the building from Lakra’s flat on the top floor of the Mundka building. We needed him to verify the documents,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sameer Sharma.

On Tuesday, a letter purportedly issued by North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s Narela office, granting permission to use the property (Plot No 193) for commercial activities after fulfilling the conditions and requirements of Master Plan for Delhi (MPD)-2021, local revenue authorities and provision of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, was circulated on social media.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the letter. Police said they also came across the letter but will not be including it in their probe since they had not got it through the official channel.

The MCD did not comment on the letter.

“We have already asked for documents such as permission letters from the civic body,” DCP Sharma said.

Police said that Lakra was taken to his flat on Monday after he claimed that all documents related to the ownership of his building, rent agreement between him and Goyal brothers, and other tenants were there. During the search, some semi-burnt documents were found from his flat, apart from several gold items.

“We have learnt that Lakra was also operating a bank locker and may have kept some crucial documents related to the case and documents of other properties there . Lakra will also be questioned about the locker. If confirmed, he would be taken to the bank to recover the documents,” said a second police officer, who did not want to be named.

According to the officer, the investigating team has sought official response from Delhi’s revenue department, civic body, industry department and other concerned agencies to ascertain the violations the building owner and the owners of the company were committing while running commercial activities. “Their reports are awaited,” the officer added.

Of the 27 dead people, only eight have been identified so far. The DNA samples of the 18 other dead persons and family members of those whose kin are missing have been collected. The DNA sample of one dead woman could not be collected, as the police have yet been able to find her blood relative.

