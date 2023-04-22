Delhi traders, banquet halls to get relief in property tax

The property tax levied on private schools, banquet halls, shops in rented premises and buildings constructed in the last 12 years is expected to come down slightly as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has decided to implement the recommendations of the fifth Municipal Valuation Committee (MVC) report, senior civic officials said on Friday.

In an order issued by the corporation’s property tax (assessment and collection) department on Friday, the civic body said that the recommendations of the MVC-5 panel, which were approved by the Special Officer in November last year, took effect on April 1, this year.

During the transition period, the municipal corporation’s powers were exercised by Special Officer Ashwini Kumar.

The corporation calculates a property’s annual value based on six factors: total covered area, unit area value (rupees per square metre), age, occupancy, structure, and use. Then, the annual levy is calculated by multiplying the annual value by the property tax rate.

Key changes

According to a senior MCD official, the unit area values (UAV) of properties, which are determined by the city’s classification of various residential colonies, will remain the same. For example, the current unit area value for an A category colony such as Panchsheel Park or Sunder Nagar is ₹630 per sqm, for a B category colony such as Pamposh Enclave, it is ₹500, for a C category colony such as Saket or Sukhdev Vihar, it is ₹500, and so on up to the H category colonies such as Mustafabad or Madanpur Dabas, the base value stands at ₹100 per square metre.

The UAV was initially recommended to increase by 37% in August of last year, but the recommendation was not accepted in the final MVC-5 report. “Although there appear to be valid reasons for an upward revision in UAV, due to the prevailing economic situation as well as stress caused by the global pandemic, the committee agrees with the stakeholders’ objections and, so, recommends that there be no increase in the UAV in the current scenario,” the MCD said.

According to officials, changes in the other five property tax calculation factors will result in changes for specific categories. The committee has also reduced the multiplicative factor for banquet halls from 6 to 4.

Regarding the age factor (how old the property is), taxes will increase by only 0.1% to 0.2% for new homes built between 2010 and 2020.

Similarly, in the case of the occupancy factor (which depends on whether the property is rented or self-occupied), the multiplicative factors for residential properties remain the same. At the same time, largescale relief has been granted for non-residential rented properties.

The municipal government has also simplified the structural factor. As a result, use factors for government-owned properties like schools, hospitals, mobile towers, malls, and guesthouses show a decrease in some categories and an increase in others.

The Delhi government established a five-member municipal valuation committee in November 2021, and the committees are empowered to make recommendations to the civic body on matters relating to the classification of vacant land, properties, and colonies, as well as determining the base value per unit area and other factors used to calculate property tax.

