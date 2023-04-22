Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi traders, banquet halls to get relief in property tax

Delhi traders, banquet halls to get relief in property tax

ByParas Singh, New Delhi
Apr 22, 2023 12:08 AM IST

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi said the recommendations of the fifth Municipal Valuation Committee (MVC-5) report took effect on April 1

The property tax levied on private schools, banquet halls, shops in rented premises and buildings constructed in the last 12 years is expected to come down slightly as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has decided to implement the recommendations of the fifth Municipal Valuation Committee (MVC) report, senior civic officials said on Friday.

According to a senior MCD official, the unit area values (UAV) of properties, which are determined by the city’s classification of various residential colonies, will remain the same. (HT Archive)
According to a senior MCD official, the unit area values (UAV) of properties, which are determined by the city’s classification of various residential colonies, will remain the same. (HT Archive)

In an order issued by the corporation’s property tax (assessment and collection) department on Friday, the civic body said that the recommendations of the MVC-5 panel, which were approved by the Special Officer in November last year, took effect on April 1, this year.

During the transition period, the municipal corporation’s powers were exercised by Special Officer Ashwini Kumar.

The corporation calculates a property’s annual value based on six factors: total covered area, unit area value (rupees per square metre), age, occupancy, structure, and use. Then, the annual levy is calculated by multiplying the annual value by the property tax rate.

Key changes

According to a senior MCD official, the unit area values (UAV) of properties, which are determined by the city’s classification of various residential colonies, will remain the same. For example, the current unit area value for an A category colony such as Panchsheel Park or Sunder Nagar is 630 per sqm, for a B category colony such as Pamposh Enclave, it is 500, for a C category colony such as Saket or Sukhdev Vihar, it is 500, and so on up to the H category colonies such as Mustafabad or Madanpur Dabas, the base value stands at 100 per square metre.

The UAV was initially recommended to increase by 37% in August of last year, but the recommendation was not accepted in the final MVC-5 report. “Although there appear to be valid reasons for an upward revision in UAV, due to the prevailing economic situation as well as stress caused by the global pandemic, the committee agrees with the stakeholders’ objections and, so, recommends that there be no increase in the UAV in the current scenario,” the MCD said.

According to officials, changes in the other five property tax calculation factors will result in changes for specific categories. The committee has also reduced the multiplicative factor for banquet halls from 6 to 4.

Regarding the age factor (how old the property is), taxes will increase by only 0.1% to 0.2% for new homes built between 2010 and 2020.

Similarly, in the case of the occupancy factor (which depends on whether the property is rented or self-occupied), the multiplicative factors for residential properties remain the same. At the same time, largescale relief has been granted for non-residential rented properties.

The municipal government has also simplified the structural factor. As a result, use factors for government-owned properties like schools, hospitals, mobile towers, malls, and guesthouses show a decrease in some categories and an increase in others.

The Delhi government established a five-member municipal valuation committee in November 2021, and the committees are empowered to make recommendations to the civic body on matters relating to the classification of vacant land, properties, and colonies, as well as determining the base value per unit area and other factors used to calculate property tax.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out